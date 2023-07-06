Meta’s Response to Twitter can only be Deleted by Deleting Your Instagram

In the fast-paced world of social media, new platforms emerge with the promise of innovation and unique features. Meta, the parent company of Instagram, recently launched Threads, a text-based conversation app that has been gaining traction at an astounding pace. With 10 million signups in just seven hours, Threads is becoming a popular alternative to Twitter. However, there is an intriguing stipulation regarding the deletion of a Threads account: it can only be done by deleting the linked Instagram account. In this article, we will delve into the details surrounding the Threads profile deletion policy and explore the reasons behind this requirement.

Threads, often referred to as Meta’s Twitter rival, has taken the social media world by storm. Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and chief executive of Meta, announced that Threads amassed 10 million signups within a mere seven hours. This unprecedented level of interest in the app is a testament to the anticipation surrounding its launch.

Meta has made it clear that deleting a Threads account necessitates deleting the associated Instagram account. According to Meta’s Supplemental Privacy Policy, while users have the option to deactivate their Threads profile at any time, permanent deletion can only be achieved through the deletion of the entire Instagram account. This discovery has surprised many users who were not aware of this requirement.

“I deactivated my Threads account already but it turns out you can’t delete your Threads account without also deleting your Instagram account so maybe just don’t sign up!” — emily hughes ✨ (@emilyhughes) July 6, 2023

Meta explains that a Threads profile is an integral part of the user’s Instagram account. This policy ensures that the Threads experience remains intertwined with the broader Instagram ecosystem, allowing for seamless integration and consistent user identity management. While this requirement may come as a surprise to some, it highlights the tight integration between the two platforms.

Threads is a text-based conversation app that aims to provide a high-profile alternative to Twitter. With Meta’s vision of creating a public conversations app with over 1 billion users, Threads presents an opportunity to fill the void left by other platforms. Mark Zuckerberg himself expressed his hopes for Threads, stating, “Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully, we will”. This ambitious goal has garnered significant attention from both users and brands alike.

Threads has experienced remarkable growth since its launch. Within just seven hours, the app attracted an astonishing 10 million signups. This rapid adoption rate has left many in awe of the platform’s potential. Mark Zuckerberg himself shared his excitement with an emoji, suggesting that he was blown away by the reception. Threads’ rapid growth has solidified its position as one of the fastest-growing consumer offerings to date.

The appeal of Threads extends beyond individual users, as several prominent brands have also expressed their confidence in the platform. Names like Netflix, Amazon, NFL, and Pepsi have already signed up for Threads. Their participation further validates the potential of the platform and signals a shift towards diversifying social media channels. However, it is worth noting that some major names such as Google, Apple, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Disney have yet to join the Threads bandwagon. Their absence leaves room for speculation on their future involvement.

Threads, Meta’s text-based conversation app, has taken the social media world by storm with its rapid growth and high-profile user signups. While the requirement to delete a Threads account by deleting the linked Instagram account may come as a surprise to some users, it highlights the tight integration between the two platforms. As Threads continues to gain momentum, it remains to be seen how it will shape the future of public conversations and its impact on the social media landscape.

First reported by TechCrunch.