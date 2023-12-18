Powerful Storm Batters Atlantic Coastline

Powerful storm wreaks havoc on the Atlantic coast

A powerful storm system that caused considerable damage in Florida is now moving up the Atlantic coast, resulting in heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible tornadoes in the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic region. Residents as far north as the Northeast are advised to brace for potentially hazardous weather conditions over the next few days, including the possibility of flash flooding and power outages. Emergency officials are urging people to stay informed about the storm’s trajectory, and to be prepared with necessary supplies and evacuation plans in case the situation worsens. The storm is anticipated to persistently affect these regions with intense rain until Monday morning, while New England is expected to face the worst of it until Tuesday. The system is projected to arrive in eastern Canada by Monday night. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely to cause flooding, power outages, and travel disruptions in these affected areas. Authorities urge residents in the storm’s path to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this weather event.

Flooding in the Carolinas

Significant flooding has occurred in the southern and coastal regions of the Carolinas, with 6-8 inches of rain pummeling the South Carolina coast in just 24 hours. This has led to widespread property damage, evacuations, and several road closures throughout the affected areas. Local authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and prepared for further rainfall, as the risk of flash flooding continues to loom over the region. Georgetown, South Carolina, and its surrounding areas recorded over 12 inches of rain, as per the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington, North Carolina. This torrential downpour has led to widespread flooding, causing disruptions to daily life and local infrastructure. Emergency services have been diligently working to manage the situation, ensuring the safety of residents and aiding in evacuation efforts where necessary. Tornado destruction was also noted in South Carolina’s Socastee and Forestbrook areas, consisting of broken power poles, fallen trees on residences, and structural damage. Several homeowners were faced with the challenging task of rebuilding and repairing their properties following the devastating event. Local authorities, alongside emergency response teams, swiftly worked together to ensure residents’ safety and restore essential services impacted by the tornado’s destruction. Moreover, over 14,000 customers in North Carolina experienced power outages on Sunday evening. These outages were primarily caused by strong winds and heavy rain, as reported by Duke Energy, the major electricity provider in the region. The company’s crews worked diligently throughout the night to restore power to the affected areas, with the majority of customers regaining electricity by Monday morning.

Florida bracing for further flood warning

A flood warning will be in place for northern Florida near the Sante Fe River from Monday night through Wednesday night. Residents in the affected areas are urged to monitor local weather updates and prepare for potential flooding. Authorities recommend having an emergency plan in place and being ready to evacuate if necessary. The NWS has warned that flooding may affect roads in Columbia County in north-central Florida. This warning comes as a result of heavy rainfall expected to hit the area over the next few days, increasing the risk of flash flooding. Residents are advised to stay informed on local weather updates and to exercise caution when traveling, as flooded roads can be extremely hazardous. On Saturday, central Florida saw record-breaking daily rainfall, with the Tampa Bay area receiving up to three inches of rain. This sudden downpour caused flash flooding in numerous neighborhoods, leaving many residents struggling with the aftermath. Local authorities and emergency services were kept busy throughout the day, providing assistance and rescue operations to stranded citizens affected by the intense rainfall.

SpaceX’s Dragon undocking delayed due to inclement weather

Additionally, the storm has caused further delays in the undocking of SpaceX’s Dragon from the International Space Station, which was originally planned for Thursday. The inclement weather conditions have compelled both NASA and SpaceX to prioritize the safety of the crew and equipment, thus postponing the critical event. As of now, the authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will determine a suitable date for the undocking once the storm has subsided and conditions have improved. Unfavorable weather conditions off Florida’s coast have continually pushed back the cargo ship’s departure, now set for no earlier than 5:05 p.m. EST on Tuesday, as stated by NASA. The delay in the cargo ship’s launch highlights the ever-present challenges that weather can pose to space endeavors. NASA will continue to closely monitor the meteorological conditions to ensure a safe and successful launch.

First Reported on: npr.org

