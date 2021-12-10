Resolution Solution for the New Year

It’s New Year’s Resolution Season, which means it’s time to make plans and set goals for the coming year. Pick one or two that will stick!

Since we were kids, many of us have made New Year’s Resolutions every year. A great deal of time is spent by a host of people creating and planning their goals for the next year. Below, we’ve tried to provide a helpful structure for establishing goals as well as a guide for navigating through this resolution-making season.

With the aid of these tools, you can expect an experience with resolutions that feels more well-thought-out. In addition, we hope it helps you to create more workable action plans for accomplishing your goals. Here are some questions to ask yourself before you begin the process of establishing resolutions:

What would you like to focus on in your life?

What precise aim do you want to accomplish this year?

By the end of the year, how will you know if you were successful? To put it another way, what will be your yardstick for success?

Why is it so crucial for you to achieve this goal?

In order to attain this aim, what do you believe you need to address or resolve?

This framework can be a useful tool for making and visualizing empirical objectives. Use it to guide you as you consider your New Year’s resolutions. Look at each of these questions and see how you might adjust them. Adjust as needed in order to help stick to your New Year’s resolutions.

In 2022, what would you like to focus or work on?

Spend some time thinking about what you want to accomplish this year. Emotional well-being requires a sense of balance. Is there a part of your life that needs more attention this year than others? For instance, consider these possible categories:

Fitness and Health

Emotional or Intellectual Life

Your Personality

Love Relationships

Your Spiritual Life

Parenting

Financial Career

Social Life

Life Vision

Quality of Life

Examine your resolution. After that, reduce it down to a specific objective that you’d like to attain before the end of the year. In addition, make your statement as specific as possible. If, for example, your resolution is to “Let go of the fear of judgment,” then be specific like this:

I want to stop judging people. In addition, I want to stop being afraid of the judgment of others. I’ll take practical steps to curb my own judgment of others. When I become aware of having done so, I’ll write it down in my journal. After that, and only if appropriate, I’ll confess my snap judgment to the individual or group and ask to be forgiven.

By the end of the year, how will you know if you’ve been successful?

What is the measure of your success? What determines whether you’ve kept your resolution a year from now?

Consider how you want to feel once the resolution is completed. Don’t think about just the resolution itself. How will you know if you’ve succeeded in keeping this resolution? What impact would keeping this resolution have on your life?

Why it is so crucial for you to keep this resolution?

It’s important to understand why you’re doing what you’re doing.

Ask yourself and be honest. Is this a resolution you want to keep for yourself? Is it one that you feel obligated to keep because of some other factor? For a resolution to be successful, it must be something you desire to accomplish. You must also comprehend why the resolution is important to you.

On a scale of 1-10, how essential is achieving this resolution to you? If the answer is a 7 or lower, that’s a solid indication that the resolution should be rewritten. Rewrite it until it feels like an 8 or above.

What do you think you’ll need to address or resolve in order to reach this goal?

This is an excellent time to jot down some potential hurdles, real or merely perceived. They may seem to be far away now. However, if they are probable stumbling blocks they must be addressed.

For each one, establish a contingency plan. Create a tool for you to use to avoid it. In addition, perhaps you need to recast your resolution from the start. You may be able to avoid the stumbling block entirely. Looking at the barriers sometimes leads to further resolutions that need to be addressed first.

Finally, make sure the journey to completing the resolution is yours.

In addition, make sure that the journey is representative of how you want the resolution to feel after it is completed. In other words, the main advantage of the resolution isn’t often the ultimate result, but rather the journey to get there.