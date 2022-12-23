Review of Willa App

Global inflation is a hot topic these days. As people are struggling with inflation on all fronts. It is getting harder to manage finances for everyone. Especially for businessmen. On top of this, if you are getting stood up by your clients for your payment, it can be bothersome. This is where apps like Willa come in. The Willa app is a financial tool that allows people to get their payments as soon as they send an invoice. Well, does this sound too good to be true? Let’s find out!

Features Of The Willa App

One of the main features of this application is that it simplifies the process of billing for entrepreneurs and freelancers. However, there are several other features that are more impressive. For example, the application is available on the App Store and place store for free. Therefore, you do not have to pay for any upfront charges (who doesn’t like free stuff?).

On top of this, it helps to save a lot of time as you can generate invoices quickly. Therefore, as a businessman and freelancer, you do not have to spend much of your time creating invoices yourself or waiting for them to get generated.

However, the main attraction of the Willa app is the fact that when you send the invoice to your client, you can get your payment in less than 30 minutes once the invoice is posted.

Similarly, the invoice you generate by the application has the option to pay by several payment options such as a credit card. This is a sign of relief for many people. One of the main reasons why payments get delayed is that clients do not have the time to set up the payment options that you require. But with the Willa app, you have more options and a higher chance to get paid quickly.

The Pros

Now that we know the features that the Willa app offers. Let’s look at some of the pros. First, the application creates invoices that look extremely professional. Therefore, as a businessman and a freelancer, you can give a good impression to your client when you request payment.

On top of this, the Willa app has a trust score of 45%, and people have rated it four out of five for reviews on the App Store. Similarly, due to the way the application is designed, the clients will have to pay you upfront as soon as they receive the invoice. Therefore, if you have some annoying clients that are never on time, this application will be a savior for you. Similarly, you will be able to save money by using the villa app. Since you will not have to hire anyone to make these invoices for you or invest your own precious time worrying about payments.

Cons

There is only one limiting factor that the villa app has as of now. The application requires a 2.9% cut from the payment when you use it to generate an invoice. Therefore, when you will get the payment from your client, the application will cut 2.9% of the payment. Then it will deposit the rest into your account. So, if you are not comfortable with the 2.9% fee cut, then the Willa application is not a good option for you.

On the other hand, one can argue that there are many other applications that you can use other than the Willa app. For example, PayPal and Venmo, as they are more popular in the community than the Willa app. Therefore, it will be easier to incorporate PayPal or Venmo into your system. It is a new application on the market and people will be apprehensive before generating your payment on this application.

The Bottom Line

According to various sources online, the Willa app seems to be a legit way of generating invoices to get your payment on time. The biggest con of the application is that it generates a 2.9% cut on each payment. However, if one puts this into perspective – it’s not as bad as you think. Unless you want to sit down and generate your own invoices, you will have to hire someone to complete the job. And their salary would be way more than a 2.9% cut on your payment. Therefore, you have to make a decision on how you want to take things forward.

However, there are certain requirements that you need to meet to be able to access the Willa app. For example, you need to have a permanent address in the United States of America, a phone number, and a United States-based bank account. However, if you do not meet these requirements, then you will not be able to access this application. Therefore, it is also a limiting factor that you cannot access the Willa application outside the bounds of the United States.