Revolutionary Cosmic App: Dating Redefined

A pioneering dating app called Cosmic aims to disrupt the online dating landscape by providing fundamental features like viewing likes and undoing swipes at no cost to users. Developed by Michael Sayman, founder of Friendly Apps and a skilled engineer, the app employs a distinct blend of personality tests and machine learning technology to construct thorough user profiles that better match their personalities. Cosmic sets itself apart by emphasizing the importance of genuine, deep connections, and aims to reduce superficial encounters often found on other dating platforms. By offering these valuable features for free, the app ensures users have a more authentic and enjoyable experience as they search for meaningful relationships.

Friendly Apps and Investment in Innovation

Friendly Apps intends to create a variety of applications that encourage healthy user interactions and help people achieve their objectives under Sayman’s guidance. To begin addressing the increasing dissatisfaction with online dating, the company has raised $3 million in seed funding. This funding will be used to develop innovative dating apps, integrating features that prioritize users’ mental well-being and curation of meaningful relationships. By incorporating Sayman’s expertise, Friendly Apps aims to transform the way people connect online, making the pursuit of romantic connections more pleasant and rewarding for all.

Personality Tests Drive User Profiles

Cosmic differentiates itself by generating user profiles through personality tests rather than relying on written bios. These tests delve into a wide range of interests and personal attributes, such as a user’s favorite tune and most significant strength. The app keeps quiz results confidential, with machine learning technology aiding in the creation of unique profiles. This approach allows for more authentic connections, as users are matched based on their genuine passions and characteristics, rather than just a self-curated description. Additionally, Cosmic’s innovative process eliminates the pressure to craft the perfect bio, making the experience less stressful and more enjoyable for those looking to find meaningful relationships.

Comparison-Free Matchmaking and Personalized Portrayals

Cosmic’s approach to tests sets it apart from competitors like eHarmony, as the app’s matchmaking process does not engage in comparisons with other users’ outcomes. Instead, it fills profiles with Hinge-inspired prompts originating from the quiz, ensuring a more personalized and genuine portrayal for users. This unique method allows users to express themselves more authentically and showcase their true personalities without being boxed into standardized categories. By focusing on individuality and prioritizing genuine connections, Cosmic has the potential to revolutionize the online dating industry and create more meaningful matches for its users.

The Technology Behind Cosmic

Developed without a team, Sayman used a combination of open-source and proprietary technology for the app. He stresses that Cosmic avoids utilizing AI-generated bios, which might appear artificial. Rather, the app concentrates on labels and reactions that accurately depict a user’s character, such as “imaginative,” “family-centered,” and “driven.” This approach ensures that the user profiles feel more authentic and relatable, creating a comfortable environment for users to connect with others. Furthermore, Cosmic’s focus on genuine representation allows users to find potential connections that truly align with their values and interests.

Free Features Attract a Larger User Base

In addition to its personality tests and AI capabilities, Cosmic differentiates itself from other dating apps by offering essential features for free, setting itself apart in a highly competitive market. By eliminating the paywall for these crucial features, Cosmic aims to attract a larger user base and foster genuine connections between its members. The app’s unique approach to online dating not only provides users with an engaging experience but also levels the playing field for those seeking love in the digital age.

Introducing Cosmic, The Revolutionary Dating App – FAQ

What is Cosmic and what sets it apart from other dating apps?

Cosmic is a pioneering dating app developed by Michael Sayman, founder of Friendly Apps, that focuses on genuine, deep connections. It utilizes personality tests and machine learning technology to create detailed user profiles that match based on personalities rather than written bios. Furthermore, Cosmic offers essential features like viewing likes and undoing swipes for free, ensuring a more authentic and enjoyable dating experience for users.

What is the purpose of Friendly Apps and how has it invested in innovation?

Friendly Apps aims to create a range of applications that encourage healthy user interactions and help people achieve their objectives. To address the growing dissatisfaction with online dating, the company has raised $3 million in seed funding, which will be used to develop innovative dating apps that prioritize users’ mental well-being and facilitate meaningful relationships.

How does the Cosmic app create user profiles?

Instead of relying on written bios, Cosmic generates user profiles based on personality tests encompassing a wide range of interests and personal attributes. The app keeps the quiz results confidential and uses machine learning technology to create unique profiles, allowing for authentic connections and reducing the pressure of crafting the perfect bio.

What makes Cosmic’s matchmaking process unique?

Cosmic’s approach to tests sets it apart from competitors like eHarmony, as it does not engage in comparisons with other users’ outcomes. Instead, it fills profiles with Hinge-inspired prompts originating from the quiz, ensuring a more personalized and genuine portrayal for users. By focusing on individuality and genuine connections, Cosmic aims to transform the online dating industry.

What technology was used to develop Cosmic?

Sayman developed Cosmic without a team, using a combination of open-source and proprietary technology. The app focuses on labels and reactions that accurately depict a user’s character, such as “imaginative,” “family-centered,” and “driven,” ratherthan AI-generated bios, ensuring that user profiles feel more authentic and relatable.

What are the benefits of providing essential features for free on Cosmic?

By offering essential features like viewing likes and undoing swipes for free, Cosmic differentiates itself from other dating apps and aims to attract a larger user base. The app’s unique approach fosters genuine connections between members and provides users with an engaging experience, leveling the playing field for those seeking love in the digital age.

First Reported on: techcrunch.com

Featured Image Credit: Photo by cottonbro studio; Pexels; Thank you!