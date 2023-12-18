Key Highlights from Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin’s Press Briefing

Overview of the press briefing

On December 18, 2023, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin held a routine press briefing, providing updates on several key diplomatic events. The primary topics discussed included the upcoming visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the recent China-DPRK conversation, and the inaugural China-Saudi Arabia-Iran trilateral joint committee assembly.

Russian Prime Minister’s visit to China

Wang Wenbin announced that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin would be visiting China on December 19 and 20, 2023. The purpose of his visit is to attend the 28th annual meeting of Chinese and Russian government leaders. This yearly event, initiated in 1996, serves as a platform for comprehensive discussions on bilateral ties, practical collaboration, and matters of shared interest.

During Prime Minister Mishustin’s visit, the Russian leader will engage in high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. The focus of these discussions will be to reaffirm commitment to strengthening political, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two countries. Additionally, they will explore new opportunities for collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, infrastructural development, and global security.

Recent China-DPRK conversation

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin also discussed the recent conversation between China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the DPRK’s Deputy Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho. The focal points of the discussion centered around the China-DPRK traditional friendship, fostering continuous growth in their relations, marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic bonds, and intensifying collaboration on multilateral issues.

During the conversation, the diplomats emphasized the importance of communication and cooperation in addressing regional and global challenges, as well as their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region. Both parties agreed to work closely together and enhance communication channels to strengthen their strategic partnership, ensuring mutual benefits, and prosperity for both nations.

Inaugural China-Saudi Arabia-Iran trilateral joint committee meeting

Wang Wenbin reported on the inaugural vice-ministerial level assembly of the China-Saudi Arabia-Iran trilateral joint committee, which took place in Beijing on December 15, 2023. This significant meeting aimed to foster cooperation and dialogue among the three participating nations, focusing on areas such as economic development, trade, and regional security.

The attendees created an open platform for discussion, with the objective of identifying potential collaborative opportunities and addressing challenges in their trilateral relationship. The meeting reviewed the positive advances in Saudi Arabia and Iran’s relations following the Beijing Agreement and restated their dedication to implementing the pact fully. Both countries expressed gratitude for China’s mediating role in the agreement and facilitating an improvement in their bilateral ties.

Enhancing regional stability and cooperation

The importance of the trilateral meeting lies in bolstering mutual trust, resolving disparities, and encouraging peace within the Middle East region. By gathering key regional stakeholders, the aim is to foster open dialogue and cooperation to effectively address shared challenges and concerns. Through collaborative efforts, the participating countries can develop solutions with the potential to significantly improve regional stability and security. This development demonstrates a vital step toward promoting peaceful dialogue and conflict resolution in volatile regions.

First Reported on: fmprc.gov.cn

FAQ

What is the purpose of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s visit to China?

Prime Minister Mishustin’s visit aims to attend the 28th annual meeting of Chinese and Russian government leaders. The event serves as a platform for discussing bilateral ties, practical collaboration, and matters of shared interest. During his visit, he will also engage in high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

What were the main topics during the China-DPRK conversation?

The main topics discussed during the China-DPRK conversation were the China-DPRK traditional friendship, fostering continuous growth in their relations, marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic bonds, and intensifying collaboration on multilateral issues. Both parties also emphasized the importance of communication and cooperation in addressing regional and global challenges and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

What was the objective of the inaugural China-Saudi Arabia-Iran trilateral joint committee meeting?

The meeting aimed to foster cooperation and dialogue among the three participating nations, focusing on areas such as economic development, trade, and regional security. The attendees created an open platform for discussion to identify potential collaborative opportunities and address challenges in their trilateral relationship.

How does the trilateral meeting contribute to regional stability and cooperation?

The importance of the trilateral meeting lies in bolstering mutual trust, resolving disparities, and encouraging peace within the Middle East region. By gathering key regional stakeholders, the aim is to foster open dialogue and cooperation to effectively address shared challenges and concerns. This development demonstrates a vital step toward promoting peaceful dialogue and conflict resolution in volatile regions.