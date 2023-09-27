Secrets, Scandals, and Royal Family Rifts

A one-time royal butler, who served King Charles for a span of seven years, has disclosed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might still have unresolved matters to discuss concerning their conflict within the royal family. Given that their differences with the family continue, it is likely that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could unveil more details on the topic. As the couple settles into their new life in California, it appears that the strained relationship with the royal family has not yet been fully resolved. Reconciliation seems possible, but before that can occur, critical conversations will need to take place in order to address lingering issues between the parties involved.

The ex-butler remarked, “I would like to think he has drawn a line, but I think there is more to come.” He went on to clarify that only those present during certain events would know what happened, leading to an us-versus-them dynamic. Furthermore, he suggested that if Prince Harry senses distress or feels targeted, he might choose to take additional actions. As a result, this could lead to a continuous cycle of revelations and potential tensions. The ex-butler urged for open communication and empathy among all parties involved, emphasizing the importance of understanding one another’s experiences and perspectives to ultimately resolve any conflicts.

Harry and Meghan: The Prince and Princess of LA

Considering their lack of success in dealing with the media, the former royal employee thinks that Harry and Meghan could soon earn the moniker “Prince and Princess of LA.” As “unofficial royals,” he emphasizes that they should not anticipate any backing from King Charles or Queen Camilla going forward. Furthermore, this new title reflects the couple’s ongoing shift away from traditional royal roles as they establish their independent lives in Los Angeles. The absence of support from King Charles and Queen Camilla signifies a need for Harry and Meghan to navigate their new reality with caution and resilience, as the media continue to watch their every move.

Strained Relationships Within the Royal Family

Adding to the tense situation are Harry’s strained relationships with his father, King Charles, along with his stepmother, Queen Camilla and his sibling, Prince William, as well as his sister-in-law, Princess Kate. The possibility of a reconciliation among the four seems distant, according to the ex-staff member. The ex-staff member divulged that the differences in opinions and past disputes have only grown in recent times, causing the rift to widen. Despite the royal family presenting a united front in public, it is evident that the underlying tension among them poses a challenge in fostering a harmonious relationship.

Prince Harry’s Change in Demeanor

The butler also observed that Prince Harry has grown “a lot quieter” since his father ascended the throne. This change in demeanor could be attributed to the immense responsibilities and protocols that come with his father’s new role as the monarch. As Prince Harry navigates this adjustment, he might be taking a more measured and thoughtful approach to his engagements and public appearances.

The Significance of Harry’s Absence

He pointed out that Harry made no attempt to visit the King on the first anniversary of the Queen’s passing, saying, “As far as I’m aware, he has made no effort to see the King; if he went to visit him in Balmoral, we would know about it, particularly for the first anniversary of the Queen’s death, but he obviously made no effort.” This reveals a possible rift between the royal family members, as it has been customary for them to come together during significant events and anniversaries. The absence of Harry from such an important and sensitive occasion raises questions about the current state of his relationship with the King and other members of the royal family.

FAQs: Unresolved Matters Between Prince Harry and the Royal Family

Are there unresolved matters between Prince Harry and the Royal Family?

According to a one-time royal butler who served King Charles, there might still be unresolved matters between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may unveil more details on the topic as their strained relationship has not yet been fully resolved.

Is there a potential for continuous revelations and tensions between Prince Harry and the Royal Family?

Yes, the former butler suggests that if Prince Harry senses distress or feels targeted, he might choose to take additional actions, and this could lead to a continuous cycle of revelations and potential tensions.

What might the couple be called after their moving to California?

Considering their ongoing shift away from traditional royal roles, the former royal employee thinks that Harry and Meghan could earn the title “Prince and Princess of LA.”

What is the current state of relationships within the Royal Family?

Prince Harry has strained relationships with his father, King Charles, his stepmother, Queen Camilla, and his sibling, Prince William, as well as his sister-in-law, Princess Kate. The possibility of a reconciliation among them seems distant, according to the ex-staff member.

Has Prince Harry’s demeanor changed since his father’s ascension to the throne?

Yes, the butler observed that Prince Harry has grown “a lot quieter” since his father ascended the throne, possibly due to the immense responsibilities and protocols that come with his father’s new role as the monarch.

What does Harry’s absence during significant events signify?

As Harry didn’t visit the King on the first anniversary of the Queen’s passing, his absence raises questions about the current state of his relationship with the King and other members of the royal family. This reveals a possible rift between the family members, as it has been customary for them to come together during significant events and anniversaries.

First Reported on: nypost.com

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Maria Orlova; Pexels; Thank you!