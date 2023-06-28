Shadow Introduces Exciting Updates to its Cloud Computing Service in Europe

Shadow, the renowned French company that offers a gaming PC in the cloud, has recently announced significant updates to its cloud computing offerings in Europe. This move comes after the company successfully rolled out similar changes in the United States. With its cloud computing service, Shadow allows users to access a fully functional computer in a data center near them, providing the flexibility to install and use any software or application they desire. Whether it’s gaming, creative work, or everyday computing tasks, Shadow’s cloud computing service offers a seamless and powerful solution.

Previously, Shadow offered two flagship subscription plans in Europe. The basic plan, priced at €29.99 per month, provided users with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and the professional equivalent of an Nvidia GTX 1080 GPU. The premium plan, known as the “Power Upgrade,” was available for €44.98 per month and offered an AMD Epyc 7543P with 8 vCores, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

In the latest update, Shadow has decided to enhance its offerings by increasing the storage capacity for both subscription plans. The basic plan, now priced at €32.99 per month, provides users with 512GB of storage, while the specifications remain the same. This configuration is suitable for those who primarily engage in less demanding gaming and prefer to play in 1080p resolution.

For users seeking a high-end gaming experience in the cloud, the Power Upgrade subscription plan has also received notable improvements. Previously priced at €44.98 per month, it now includes 28GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for €49.98 per month. This upgrade offers a significant boost in performance and storage capacity, catering to the needs of avid gamers and professionals alike.

Existing subscribers can continue with their current plans, and those satisfied with 256GB of storage can choose to remain on their current subscription. However, for users looking for additional storage, switching to the new plans is a seamless process that can be done through their account settings.

To enhance the user experience and expand its service offerings, Shadow has introduced several new features and segments. Users can access their Shadow PC through various apps available on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and more. Additionally, Shadow is launching a web browser interface, allowing users to connect to their virtual machine through pc.shadow.tech. This feature will be particularly useful for professionals who need to make presentations in controlled environments, ensuring a seamless and secure experience.

Another exciting addition is the ability to drag and drop files and folders from the local computer to the Shadow virtual machine. This feature, already available in beta releases of the desktop apps, enables seamless file transfer over the internet, directly to the virtual machine’s hard drive. It streamlines workflows and eliminates the need for complicated file transfer methods.

While Shadow has primarily been known for its gaming capabilities, the company aims to expand its service to cater to a broader range of use cases. With 30,000 GPUs spread across multiple data centers, Shadow plans to introduce spot computing for GPU tasks, starting at a competitive price of $0.185 per hour. This move opens up possibilities for professionals and businesses that require occasional access to high-performance computing resources without the need for long-term commitments.

Shadow also offers subscription plans tailored to corporate clients, including Shadow for Makers, catering to freelancers and small companies, and Shadow for Enterprise, designed for large corporate clients. These plans provide businesses with the flexibility and scalability required to meet their specific computing needs while maintaining a cost-effective approach.

Looking ahead, Shadow envisions further innovations in its service offerings, including the development of Shadow PC instances without an external GPU. This advancement could potentially revolutionize the industry, paving the way for even more accessible and versatile cloud computing solutions.

Shadow’s recent updates to its cloud computing offerings in Europe showcase the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and exceptional user experiences. With improved subscription plans, enhanced features, and the introduction of new segments, Shadow continues to solidify its position as a leader in the cloud computing market. Whether it’s gaming, professional work, or specialized computing tasks, Shadow’s powerful and flexible service empowers users to unlock their full potential. As the industry evolves, Shadow remains at the forefront, constantly pushing boundaries and delivering innovative solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of its users.

First reported by TechCrunch.