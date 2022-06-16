The Best Cooking Apps for All Cooks (Amateurs to Professionals)

Cooking is not a gender-specific role; rather, it is a basic life skill that we all have to do at some point in life. Humans started cooking when they learned about fire, and over the course of time, it has turned into an art. Some of the best cooking apps have added extra benefits as well.

Nowadays, everything has become so handy that we can carry every recipe in our pockets everywhere. These cooking apps are very user-friendly and provide cuisines of almost all kinds (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian), and are helpful for both amateur and professionals.

You can use this app for free on both your iOS and Android phone. There’s something available for everyone in this app since it provides a huge number of recipes including vegetarian, non-vegetarian, low-carb, gluten-free, low-calorie choices, and more! This is indeed an excellent app for beginners.

Along with instructional videos, a collection of readable articles is available. The user can set up a profile saving favorite recipes into a folder so that they can be found easily. The app helps to plan a shopping list using ingredients from the chosen recipes.

Also, the app provides a very important feature i.e., a measurement converter to alter ingredients to the right weight and serving. The step-by-step instructions help learners refine their skills. The user can get connected by posting photographs of a prepared dish with like-minded people.

Big Oven

Big Oven is a wonderful platform to access all your favorite recipes from one place. Different categories of recipes give you the option to choose what suits your individual mood. You can use this app for free on both your iOS and Android phone. It also offers in-app purchases. Big Oven can be cited as the best organizing app that helps to compile all the recipes into an online cookbook into separate folders.

This app provides a unique feature called “use up leftovers” which generates meal ideas by reducing food waste. New recipes can be explored from the seasonal collection list based on personal recommendations alongside clipping recipes from sites.

There’s a community forum where users can read and write reviews, see what others are enjoying, and check out popular meals. The app helps you create a shopping list by analyzing recipes.

SideChef

SideChef is an outstanding app for beginners. This is also free to download and available in both App Store and Play Store. In the app, you will get all the necessary features to prepare a delicious meal for your whole family. It helps with meal planning and preparing shopping lists in an orderly way. The app provides a personal “cook assistant” technology.

The user can get recipe suggestions based on leftover ingredients in the refrigerator and can access step-by-step video instructions. Individuals can browse personalized recipes from more than 11,000 recipes according to personal choices even if they are vegan, pescatarian, gluten intolerant, dairy intolerant, or allergic to some specific food.

The shopping list is generated automatically by analyzing recipes. Plus, weekly meal plans can be made to stay on track with health goals. It is indeed an excellent app to kickstart with.

Yummly

Yummly is one of the most popular cooking apps. The app is also popular with users considered beginners or professionals. Even if the user doesn’t know what they want or are looking for in a cooking app, Yummly is the best choice without a doubt. The app is free to download from both Play Store and App Store and it integrates with Apple’s health app.

The app can keep track of nutrients and servings that one eats with each meal. It can schedule a recipe to the time somebody wants to eat and the smart timer reminds the individual when to start!

Yummly lets you explore the personalized list of recipes based on preference by accessing step-by-step videos. Yummly can help find a meal for you just by entering the ingredients that you have in your fridge or cupboard. By adding recipes to a shopping list, you can get reminders from Yummly for what to buy.

DinnerSpinner

This is a recipe app with all-in-one features. You will get this on both App Store and Play Store. Any user can use the app for free of cost and the app helps you decide what to cook. The advanced search option in the app helps to include or exclude ingredients according to individual preferences.

The users can get recommendations based on the category they want such as, sweet, spicy, and savory. Added recipes can auto-generate a shopping list and can also suggest ingredients that are on sale to help you prepare meals at half price!

Deliciously Ella

You can download Deliciously Ella from both App Store and Play Store. It requires a yearly subscription fee of $9.99. This is more than a cooking app since it encourages a healthy lifestyle inside and out.

The app helps you monitor your wellness and weekly meal alongside exercise, sleep, and hydration. The step-by-step videos show exactly how to prepare your meal followed by creating a shopping list and altering between metric and imperial measurements.

Just like with any hobby, kitchen-lovers can now turn to their devices as well. It’s your turn to download any of the cooking apps mentioned above and start cooking your favorite meals.