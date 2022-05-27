Every Word Lover’s Top 7 Crossword Apps

Solving the daily crossword puzzle in the newspaper has been a favorite activity for decades. All you need now is one of these crossword apps.

Yes, you may play these puzzles on your smartphone or tablet from the comfort of your own home. There are good crossword puzzle apps for everyone. This is true whether you are looking for one of the free crossword apps or are ready to pay for a premium subscription.

The New York Times Crossword App

Let’s start with the best news first. The New York Times Crossword is widely regarded as the best crossword app available. There’s a reason why this daily crossword puzzle has such a reputation. The bad news is that you won’t be able to play for free. While the app is free to download, you’ll need to purchase a $40 annual subscription (or $7 per month) to access all of the puzzles.

The NYT Crossword app, which is available for both Android and Apple, provides the same puzzles like those found in the daily newspaper. You’ll also get access to 20 years’ worth of great puzzles as part of your subscription. Aside from the daily crosswords, the app also provides free daily smaller puzzles without requiring a subscription.

Crossword Unlimited

If you consider yourself a polyglot, Havos Word Games’ Crossword Unlimited is a must-try. To begin with, every game in the app is generated automatically, ensuring that there is always a new problem to solve. Choose your difficulty level, grid size, and other options.

In addition, you can try crossword puzzles in languages other than English, such as French, Czech, German, Spanish, and Russian. Furthermore, you can play many games at the same time. Additionally, you can play store games to come back to later and you can also zoom in for a better view. This free crossword software is available in the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS.

CodyCross – Crossword App With a Twist

Classic crossword puzzles are entertaining, but what if you want a unique free crossword app? CodyCross is a new twist on a traditional game. Because there are no spaces between the words, they are all the same length. They are set in such a way that one of the columns makes a mysterious word. In addition, you gain free letters as you solve horizontal clues. You can use these clues to help you with the other clues.

With a pleasant extraterrestrial protagonist, travel through thematic worlds and genres. In addition, unlock power-ups to assist you when you’re stuck, as well as daily prizes. A subscription for additional content is also available as an option. CodyCross is a game that is playable on both iOS and Android smartphones.

Crossword Puzzle Free or Crossword Puzzle Redstone

Depending on which mobile device you use, this free crossword app has two different names.

It’s called Crossword Puzzle Free on Android. Crossword Puzzle Redstone is available for an iOS device. Both names are correct, as the program is a free download from Redstone Games.

Every week, get a free set of crossword puzzles. They come in four categories of difficulty. In addition, you can tackle the new puzzles offline once you download them. When you’re stuck on a particularly difficult clue, use the “Smart Look Up” tool to get word ideas.

Shortyz Crosswords – One of the Best Crossword Apps

What is the best Android crossword app? Shortyz Crosswords is a popular pick that comes up regularly in conversation. It’s not that the app’s design is particularly remarkable. It takes a relatively clear and uncomplex approach to the classic crossword puzzle. However, when you tap a space in the puzzle, the clue will appear at the top of the screen. In addition, it highlights the letter squares in the grid.

The fact that you may acquire free puzzles from top periodicals all over the country makes Shortyz such an appealing alternative. The Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, and People Magazine are among the publications on the list. If you have a subscription, you can even play the New York Times crossword.

Zelnut Crossword Puzzles – The Best App for the iPhone

What’s the top crossword app for iPhone? In Zelnut Crossword Puzzles, you’ll notice a very appealing design. The majority of crossword puzzle apps use solid colors. Zelnut, on the other hand, provides soothing HD backgrounds from all around the world.

This is similar to Wordscapes, a completely different type of crossword game in which you swipe letters to construct words. Every day, Zelnut provides you with a new puzzle for free. In addition, you can purchase optional in-app tickets, starting at $1.99. This gives you extra puzzles. Furthermore, you can play in either landscape or portrait mode.

5-Minute Crossword Puzzles – When You Have No Time

What if you don’t have the time to complete a long or difficult crossword puzzle? It’s no problem! Many mobile games have options for shorter play sessions. This software by Second Gear Games called 5-Minute Crossword Puzzles on Android and Little Crossword Puzzles on iOS is ideal for playing on the go.

Without scrolling or zooming, the full puzzle is in plain view. In addition, the majority of the crossword puzzles in this program feature only six or seven clues. Furthermore, they all fit on a grid that is no more than five squares across. As you might expect, the goal is to complete each crossword in under five minutes.

Image Credit: Cottonbro; Pexels; Thank you!