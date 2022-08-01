The Diet of Two Olympic Athletes: What Can We Learn

There are many stories that go around regarding the diet plan of Olympic athletes. Around 2008 they were rumors that Michael Phelps an Olympic swimmer used to take a lot of calories (approx. 12k calories per day) while preparing for the Beijing Olympics. However, the myth was busted when the athlete mentioned in an interview that he consumed only 8,000 to 10,000 calories a day.

However, the debate around Olympic athletes and their diets often catch the attention of the public due to the fascinating stories that go around.

1. Shaun White

The athlete Shaun White is famous for his diet because of one reason – it’s simple. In a press conference in 2021, he told a magazine that he takes his meal replacement shake after his workout. When he has time, he adds different types of things such as almond milk, a banana, or an avocado. However, when there’s no time, he just adds some water and drinks the shake. Similarly, he added that another quick snack he has on his hands is beef jerky. It is an amazing way to get some extra protein without having to fill your stomach up.

2. Simon Biles

Another famous Olympian athlete, Simone Biles is an inspiration for people who are looking to maintain their diet. The approach is very simple – Biles believes that your diet should be balanced. If you are an athlete, you don’t have to give up on the things that you love to eat.

Simon told a journalist from Women’s Health that it is very important for athletes to focus on their mental health and opt for a balance in their lives. For example, athletes should avoid having an obsession with tracking their food and calorie intake every day. Sometimes, it’s good to take a day off and focus on yourself and your mind. Biles added that she often has pizza, just because she likes it.

Diet Lessons from Olympians

Every one of us has a false impression of how Olympian athletes eat. Some of us think that they might be eating all the vegetables. Meanwhile, some imagine athletes going hard-core on red meat. However, it is extremely important for people to read up on these things before giving in to these diets. Here are some of the lessons that we can draw from the types of these Olympians and apply accordingly to our lifestyle.

Balance

We all have that friend who never takes a day off from their diet and rarely goes out to eat. However, many Olympians have reiterated the fact that it is extremely crucial for people to have balance in their lives. Healthy food is good for you and your mental health but it does not mean that you cannot take a day off. Athletes like Biles have mentioned time and again that they like to take some days off for the sake of their mental health.

Keep It Simple

Another lesson that we can draw from the diet of these two Olympians is that one should keep their diet simple. As an Olympian or an athlete, you do not have to indulge in expensive products just for the sake of it. Spend some time finding out what works for you and then stick to it. Even if it is as simple as having eggs and chicken for most of your meals.

Follow Your Gut

A lot of the athletes focus on this tip. One should always follow and listen to what their body is trying to tell them. For example, eat when you feel hungry and stop when your body feels full. It is because your body can tell you a lot of things only when you pay attention. So, pay attention to your body and listen to what it has to say.

Snacking Time

Being an athlete does not mean that you have to skip your snacking time. However, you should work towards replacing your chocolates with something healthy. For example, beef jerky is an excellent snack and also has nutritional value. On top of this, it’s extremely important to keep yourself hydrated throughout the day. Therefore, apart from adding some healthy snacks to your diet, you should also focus on your water intake as it’s extremely crucial for your health.

Dieting is not hard if it is done right. Yes, you have to follow some rules, but it does not mean that you have to give up on your favorite foods. From the advice of the athletes, all you have to do is to strike a balance in your diet. So, every once in a while, – take a day off from your diet and go out with your friends to enjoy your favorite meal.

On top of this, do not prioritize your dieting over your mental health. If a diet is taking a toll on your mental health, then consult your trainer and doctor before continuing with the diet.