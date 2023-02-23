The Most Walkable Neighborhoods in Atlanta

The “walkability” of a city is something that’s becoming more important to urban residents across the country. With traffic problems reaching all-time highs and environmental concerns over pollution and carbon emissions becoming an ever-greater problem, many people are looking for a solution to America’s gridlock.

This is especially true for people looking for recreation on the cheap. Cars can already be a major expense, and parking fees, tolls, and fuel costs can add to the price tag of any outing. That’s what makes a high walkability score so important to people looking to save a buck.

Why Walking in Atlanta is Great

Here are just a few of the many benefits of having a walkable city like Atlanta:

First and foremost, there are the financial benefits. Being able to walk around means no traffic, no parking fees, no tolls to pay, no fuel costs, and less wear and tear on your vehicle. Reducing the amount you drive could even earn you a low mileage discount. Not too shabby when you consider Georgia car insurance rates rank above the national average with Atlanta being one of the most costly cities for drivers.

Then there are the health benefits of walking, which are numerous. Walking by itself is already a major health benefit and a recommended form of exercise — but having a walkable city environment can also reduce isolation, which may abate some of the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Being able to work a walk into your daily commute would not only save money, but it could also measurably improve your mental health.

Speaking of health benefits, there are also the environmental perks of a walkable city. Fewer cars on the road means fewer carbon emissions and less pollution, which is not only good for the environment, but less pollution means cleaner air to breathe while you’re out for that walk.

Tourism and Safety

Walkability can also help with tourism. If a city’s attractions aren’t as accessible as they could be, tourism could suffer. Ever been told by a friend not to visit a city because the traffic is so insane? Having greater free access to a city’s architecture and history can make a big difference for the people wanting to live and visit there. Not to mention the benefits it brings for retail shop owners, who will no doubt see their business pick up when more people can reach it on foot.

Finally, there’s the matter of safety and community. Urban environments designed to encourage walking increase public space, which not only improves the perception of safety, but brings safety statistics up, particularly when it comes to things like drug use, vandalism, car accidents, and burglary. A walkable city also encourages the development of smaller, more local businesses instead of big box stores, adding character and personality to a neighborhood, which in turn fosters a sense of community and place you could get literally nowhere else.

Buckhead Village

Buckhead Village is now considered one of the trendier and more exclusive neighborhoods in recent years. It is filled with upscale housing and condominiums. It has a shopping district full of top designer stores, casual bistros, and other havens for foodies. While this might not be the #1 pick for the budget-conscious, it’s nonetheless very walkable.

Downtown

Despite what you might expect, Downtown Atlanta is one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the city. This is mostly due to its proximity to Georgia State University. Because many students live on campus without a vehicle, the area was developed to be pedestrian-friendly. It’s also friendly to bikes and has ample public transportation for getting to the many bars, restaurants, and coffee shops in the area.

Inman Park

By virtue of being one of Atlanta’s first planned suburbs and its first neighborhood with an electric trolley, Inman Park is full of green spaces, gorgeous homes, and attractions like the Krog Street Market and Variety Playhouse. It’s also right on the Eastside Beltline Trail. This gives access to countless grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, and other shopping opportunities.

Midtown

At the very center of Atlanta, Midtown offers safe, walkable access to some of the city’s best nightlife, shopping, and entertainment. For the outdoorsy, there’s nearby Piedmont Park or intramural sports. For those looking to absorb a little culture, there’s the High Museum of Art or the Fox Theater. Midtown is also one of the most diverse areas in the city, giving it an energy unlike anywhere else.

Sweet Auburn

Just east of Downtown Atlanta, Sweet Auburn is one of Atlanta’s most historic neighborhoods. This includes venerated places like the Curb Market (open since 1924). It is home to thirty local businesses. Plus, it features a cooking school, a bakery, and some of the most popular places to eat in Atlanta. Sweet Auburn is also growing, with new restaurants, nightclubs, and art galleries opening all over the neighborhood.