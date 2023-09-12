Unleash Your Creativity with Procreate Dreams

Procreate, a renowned digital illustration software producer, unveils its groundbreaking 2D animation application for iPad, called Procreate Dreams. Scheduled for release on November 22nd at a one-time cost of $19.99, this app aims to make animation more accessible and approachable for users with various skill levels. By offering an intuitive user interface and cutting-edge features, Procreate Dreams empowers artists, animators, and hobbyists alike to create stunning visuals and experiment with unique animation styles. Furthermore, with its seamless integration with the iPad, the app serves as a powerful tool for storytelling, enabling users to bring their vivid imaginations to life.

Innovative Tools Designed for Touch

A crucial aspect of Procreate Dreams is the inventive tools specifically created for touch. One such tool, called Performing, allows users to easily add keyframes to projects by recording animations in real-time using gestures. Additionally, the Multi-touch Timeline provides a smooth combination of drawing, cel animation, keyframing, video editing, and compositing through intuitive gestures. The software also features a robust Brush Studio, offering users unlimited customization options and unprecedented control over their digital brushes’ look and feel. Furthermore, with seamless cloud integration, artists can access and manage their projects across various devices for added convenience in their creative workflows.

Animating Over Existing Videos and Rotoscoping Techniques

Procreate Dreams allows artists to animate over existing videos, unlocking unique effects and rotoscoping techniques. This feature opens up a whole new world of creative possibilities, as artists can add their personal touch to any video content. By incorporating these animation methods, artists can transform ordinary footage into captivating artworks that engage viewers.

Flipbook Tool: A Nod to Traditional Animation

The Flipbook tool, which resembles Procreate’s primary Animation Assist function, pays tribute to traditional animation. Ideal for generating short looping GIFs, detailed character animations, and more, this user-friendly tool encourages both amateurs and experienced animators to explore their creativity and bring their visions to life. Furthermore, seamless integration of features facilitates a smooth design process, resulting in high-quality animations in various digital formats.

Advanced Features and Capabilities

Procreate Dreams also includes features like customizable onion skins, a new audio engine for incorporating voiceovers, music, and sound effects, and compatibility with brushes from the original Procreate app. Users can also enjoy an improved timeline experience for more efficient and precise editing, as well as various exporting options to share their creations in formats such as GIFs, MP4s, or PNG image sequences.

Larger Canvases, Additional Layers, and Full Support for Procreate Files

Procreate Dreams offers artists more extensive canvases, extra layers, and full support for files created in Procreate. This expansion allows artists to work with greater detail and complexity in their projects. Seamless compatibility between Procreate Dreams and original Procreate files contributes to a smooth and streamlined workflow for digital artists.

Unique Procreate File Format for iCloud Synchronization

The app introduces a distinctive Procreate file format designed for iCloud synchronization, allowing users to instantaneously open 1TB files without experiencing loading or saving delays. This innovative format greatly improves user experience by providing seamless access to large project files across multiple devices. Additionally, it ensures artists can continue working on their creations with minimal disruptions, making the creative process more efficient and enjoyable.

Procreate Dreams: A Game-Changer in the Animation World

The creators of Procreate Dreams are confident that their latest app will revolutionize the animation world. By providing both professional animators and aspiring artists with an unparalleled set of tools and features, the app is poised to quickly become a favorite among the animation community. With its user-friendly interface and advanced capabilities, Procreate Dreams marks a new era for animation.

Having successfully captured the attention of professionals and hobbyists, it will be fascinating to see the impact Procreate Dreams has on the future of animation. As a company with a history of developing the top-selling paid iPad app for over six years, Procreate demonstrates its commitment to enhancing user experience and revolutionizing the creative industry. With innovative tools and techniques that streamline the animation process, Procreate Dreams undoubtedly inspires an entirely new generation of animators.

First Reported on: theverge.com

Featured Image Credit: Photo by MOHI SYED; Pexels; Thank you!