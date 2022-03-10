Web Page Design – 3 Keys to Better Conversion Rates

Did you know that every second it takes for a page to load costs a website 5% of its traffic? Users won’t stay long enough to read what’s written on your site if it takes too long to load. This could result in a loss of potential sales as well as a negative image for your company.

If you’re a business owner, your website is likely to be the first thing visitors notice about your company. It has the potential to be a valuable tool for acquiring new clients and keeping existing ones. Therefore, you must ensure that your website appears amazing on every device.

Here are three techniques to improve your web page design and increase conversion rates:

1. Faster Loading: The Key To Lower Bounce Rates

So, how can we shorten the time it takes for a page to load? We can use responsive web design to optimize each page. This will ensure your website loads quickly on all devices.

Responsive designs also allow us to adjust the layout to the size of the screen. Therefore, we can personalize the experience around the viewer rather than having one piece of content for everyone.

For users on phones, for example, we can display information in smaller text sizes. On larger screens like tablets and PCs, however, we can keep the text larger and more readable.

2. A Good UX Design: The Key to More Sales

It’s no secret that effective user experience design leads to higher conversion rates. However, it’s one of those aspects of web design that many companies and developers are unfamiliar with.

One of the most crucial things to consider when developing a website is navigation. Clear linkages between parts are the best approach to improve click-throughs. In addition, you also need a link to a place that provides further information.

Assume you’ve written a blog post about “How to Make Money Online.” In that case, an internal link should be included.

Another important part of UX design is ensuring that your website functions properly. For example, if your business sells items online, you’ll want to incorporate an effective and smooth-running shopping cart feature.

However, let’s say your checkout procedure has a lot of steps. If users are unable to finish the transaction with ease, you may lose valuable conversions. As a result, aim to keep these procedures as simple as possible.

Finally, keep in mind that not everyone has high-speed internet access. A page with a lot of complex code and images won’t appeal to many people. This is especially true for those who desire a simple, quick, and convenient buying experience.

3. High-quality Content: The Key To High-quality Traffic

On-page interaction and layout are at the heart of UX. However, high-quality content is all about making the most of that UX. This, in turn, may have a major impact on your web page design.

You can keep consumers on your website longer by focusing on high-quality content. This is referred to as boosting session times. Lengthier sessions provide you with additional data, allowing you to better understand how your clients shop and browse your website.

However, what does consistent, high-quality content look like to the user? Here are some suggestions:

Focus On the Intent

One of the most popular terms in online marketing nowadays is intent. It refers to the value your material delivers to a site visitor.

Let’s say you’re looking to get a new pair of shoes. If you wanted to buy them, you’d type “buy sneakers” into Google. This would yield something like Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers as a result.

However, let’s say you wanted to learn about the latest sneaker trends before making a purchase. In that case, you might try searching for “best running shoe brands.” If you know the intent of the user, you can target your content more specifically.

Analytics Help You Target Your Content

Once you’ve figured out what your market is looking for, you can create more outstanding content. Analytics tools can assist you in targeting your efforts.

Many websites use Google Analytics to track their traffic. With it, you can examine which keywords bring traffic to specific sites and make modifications as needed. Furthermore, you can fine-tune your UX and content after you know which keywords drive traffic to your site.

Assume you see that particular pages receive a high volume of traffic from mobile devices. In that situation, you may design distinct versions of each page that you optimize for mobile devices. Alternatively, you might create video tutorials rather than text ones if it makes sense for your company.

Always Include a Call to Action

The call-to-action is an important aspect of good content authoring. Good calls-to-action motivate users to take the next steps.

For example, if a user wants to sign up for a newsletter, they’ll likely go to the contact form. Similarly, if they want to buy something, they will click on a link to the product page.

Great Web Page Design Increases Conversion Rates

Your conversion rate is built by a fantastic web page design and high-quality content. At the same time, giving superior service helps you keep your customers.

With a well-designed, well-optimized website, your consumers will keep coming back to buy your items. It’s a win-win situation for everyone!

Image Credit: Monoar Rahman; Pexels; Thank you!