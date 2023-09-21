Campus Wellness at Elon University

Elon University’s Campus Recreation and Wellness has recently unveiled a new app called RecWell. Launched in late August, this innovative platform is designed to provide students with information on various recreational and wellness activities available on campus. Over 1,000 students have downloaded the app since its launch, demonstrating its appeal and potential impact on the student body.

RecWell enables users to access personal training sessions, Elon Outdoor Adventures, and HealthEU resources directly via the platform. In addition to these resources, the app allows students to conveniently book exercise classes, view facility hours, and join intramural sports leagues. By providing all of these features in one central location, RecWell aims to encourage and simplify student engagement in physical and mental well-being activities on campus.

Streamlining Student Engagement with RecWell

Larry Mellinger, the Director of Campus Recreation and Wellness, stated that students can register for programs, borrow equipment, and pay for events using the app by signing in with their Elon credentials. This feature enhances clarity and accessibility for students, making it simpler for them to find information on RecWell’s numerous programs. Mellinger’s ultimate goal is to “make health and well-being easily accessible to you, right at your fingertips.”

Consolidating all these resources into one user-friendly platform is expected to streamline the process of engaging in health and wellness activities on campus. Additionally, the app will keep students updated on upcoming events and allow them to track their personal fitness progress, fostering a well-rounded and efficient approach to their well-being journey.

Partnership with Fusion Play and Elon’s Strategic Plan

Campus Recreation has collaborated with Fusion Play, the parent company of RecWell, for approximately a year, with the aim of launching the app well ahead of the opening of Elon’s new wellness center as part of the university’s 2030 strategic plan. This partnership intends to provide students and staff with easy access to the multitude of recreational facilities and services offered on campus, streamlining the scheduling and booking process for various activities and fostering a healthy and active lifestyle within the Elon community.

Integrating Recreation and Wellness Software

RecWell consolidates recreation and wellness software that was previously in separate systems, allowing for more thorough data analysis and more informed decisions for future program offerings. By integrating multiple tools under one platform, RecWell not only simplifies the administration process but also streamlines the user experience for both staff and participants. As a result, this unified approach enhances the overall efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of the recreation and wellness programs, ensuring their long-term success and adaptability to changing needs.

Downloading and Using the RecWell App

The RecWell app can be downloaded on all mobile devices through the app store, providing easy access to a wide range of features and tools catered to users’ specific needs. The user-friendly interface makes navigation a breeze, enabling users to make the most out of the app’s functionalities. By offering these resources in a convenient online platform, RecWell seeks to empower and support students in their pursuit of physical, mental, and overall well-being on Elon University’s campus.

In conclusion, the introduction of the RecWell app at Elon University represents a significant step forward in the university’s efforts to promote and streamline student engagement in health and wellness activities. With its user-friendly interface, comprehensive features, and integration of various campus resources, RecWell promises to play a crucial role in fostering a culture of well-being and personal growth within the university community.

