Elite Romance with Tinder Select

Tinder, the popular dating app, has introduced a new invite-only subscription service called Tinder Select. This elite service is targeted at successful and high-profile individuals, priced at $499 per month and offering a more curated experience for subscribers. Designed to enhance the prospects of the platform’s most engaged users, Tinder Select aims to make meaningful and lasting connections between like-minded individuals.

A Sleeker User Interface and Higher-Caliber Matches

The new subscription tier showcases a high-quality, sleek user interface and provides access to a more refined pool of potential matches. This more curated selection is created to ensure subscribers experience an increased level of compatibility with their suggested matches. By catering to upper-tier users, Tinder Select enables a more streamlined approach to finding a perfect match, increasing the likelihood of successful relationships.

Enhanced Communication and Profile Prominence

With Tinder Select, subscribers have the ability to communicate with potential matches without requiring a mutual like. This enhanced communication feature makes interactions between users smoother and more efficient. Additionally, the service ensures heightened prominence of subscribers’ profiles within the exclusive ‘Likes You’ grid, enabling a faster and more effective connection with potential matches.

Increased Interaction and Right Swipes

The prominence given to Tinder Select profiles in the ‘Likes You’ grid results in a higher chance of receiving right swipes and meaningful interactions. By standing out among other potential matches, subscribers of this high-end service significantly enhance their chances of meeting a compatible partner and forming meaningful connections.

Qualifying for the Exclusive Tinder Select Service

To join the Tinder Select community, users must first qualify through a rigorous “5-point Select Screen” process. This includes verified photos, a thorough bio, and the disclosure of relationship preferences. Upon successful completion of these requirements, subscribers will gain access to the exclusive features and enhanced user experiences offered by Tinder Select, improving their overall chances of finding a compatible partner.

Tinder’s Parent Company Acquires an Exclusive Dating App

This exciting development follows Match Group’s, Tinder’s parent company, acquisition of an exclusive, invitation-only dating app, which is known for its stringent selection process. This acquisition adds a touch of sophistication to Match Group’s dating app portfolio, catering to those who prefer a more elite dating experience. The integration of this exclusive app into the company’s offerings also aligns with Match Group’s expansion plans, allowing them to capitalize on growing market demands and cater to a niche demographic.

First Reported on: theverge.com

Featured Image Credit: Photo by cottonbro studio; Pexels; Thank you!