Robotics Will Change the Future: 10 Amazing Ways

Technology is having an impact on every aspect of our lives. With all the advancements we’ve already seen, it can be expected that robotics will change the future in many ways.

The next time you’re looking for an example of how robotics are shaping our lives, consider the self-serve gas pump. When gas stations began, this technological advancement seemed impossible. Now even rural Americans have access to such robots.

That’s only one example of how AI affects our lives. Top tech companies are constantly racing to improve robots, paving the way for an exciting future. Here are 10 ways robotics will change the future based on current trends.

1. Robotics Will Change the Future of Public Safety

It may seem futuristic to use artificial intelligence to forecast and detect crime, but it is feasible. Camera security systems can already detect suspicious activity automatically. Drone footage will soon be able to perform similar tasks.

This technology will revolutionize society and allow law enforcement to respond fast to any questionable activity.

2. Robotics Will Change the Future of Schools

Classes and personalized learning settings are already blending. A single instructor cannot address the personal learning needs of every single child in the classroom. Computer-based learning is already addressing this need, allowing students to learn at their own speed without a teacher.

Robots will help customize learning. One example is NAO, the humanoid robot that has already made friends with kids worldwide. It includes natural senses of movement, speaking, listening, and connecting.

3. Robotics Will Change the Future of Homes

Cloud-connected home robots are already here. We may program the vacuum cleaner to do the job for us and a nice home-cooked lunch to be ready when we get home. Additionally, robotic cookers can fry, bake, steam, slow cook, and do other tasks without our help.

These robots will evolve even further in the future. Speech recognition and better human engagement are coming in the next few years. Furthermore, these advancements may alter the look and feel of our homes!

4. Robotics Will Change the Workplace

Robots will have a big impact on the future workplace. They’ll be taking on numerous jobs in an organization, therefore it’s time to think about how we’ll engage with them. As machines progress in speech recognition, we will likely communicate with them through voice commands.

According to futurists, you may walk into your business in the future and be greeted by the system. That computer already spent hours contemplating what’s going on in business and what work you need to perform that day. A very different workplace future is on the horizon.

5. Robots May Be Doing Many Jobs in the Future

Robots have already been replacing many workers, whether we like it or not. Jobs in office administration, logistics, and transportation may also be at risk. We may see driverless cars as enormous trucks on the roads in the future.

Many jobs, including telemarketers, insurance underwriters, and tax preparers, may be done with automation. In addition, we can expect robots to take over 50% of all low-skilled occupations in the near future.

“Robots will replace us!” is a typical robotics development concern. Yes, fast-changing technology has economic implications. Driverless cars, for example, may soon replace cab drivers.

However, in the near future, AI will likely replace tasks, not employment. It will also create new markets and jobs. There will be employment available, however, we will need to retrain for it.

6. Robotics Are Changing the Future With Self-driving Automobiles

Self-driving cars still need human involvement, but we’re getting closer. In the last decade, the public’s impression of this technology changed from “How is it possible?” to “Definitely getting there!”

Waymo, the firm born from Google’s self-driving car experiment, has lost its monopoly. Instead, every major auto company is researching this technology, with Uber leading the way. Consumers can now request a self-driving Uber and get a glimpse of the future of this technology.

Where will this go? If firms keep investing in this trend, we may see a whole new public transportation scenario in the future.

8. Robotics Will Change the Future of Medicine

We’re also envisioning a new healthcare future. Instead of a primary care physician checking our vital signs using a stethoscope, we’ll have smart robots to do it. In addition, they will talk to patients, assess their conditions, and schedule follow-up consultations.

A new wave of transformation is coming. They’ll be like pharmaceutical ATMs. They will even allow us to access the prescriptions we need without having to disclose our health conditions to strangers.

9. Robotics Are Changing the Future of Entertainment

Personal, interactive, and engaging robots are becoming a reality even in our homes. This industry’s expansion will soon bring home a virtual reality. Furthermore, it will be possible to have conversations with our home entertainment systems to which they will react.

10. Robots To Improve Our Lives in the Future

We’ve seen it time and time again: automation and mechanization raise living standards. The Industrial Revolution did it, and it will happen again with this technological revolution.

According to UN estimations, poverty has decreased by more than 50% in the last five decades. They believe that this is because the global economy expanded sevenfold, with technology playing a major role. With software automating tasks, we can look forward to a more comfortable future.

Image Credit: Vanessa Loring; Pexels; Thank you!