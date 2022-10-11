The 5 Best Investments You Can Make Before 2023

Even though 2022 has not been the best year for the stock market or the economy, there are still many who are optimistic about their financial future. People who work as Forex brokers, or day traders, know that there are some best investments you can make through opportunities that are always available, even during an economic slowdown or downturn.

The news may constantly talk about the country being in, or approaching, a recession. But, that doesn’t mean you should shy away from making investments. Rather, an economic downturn may be the best time to put money into smart investments, before they become more expensive.

Below are five investments you should consider making before 2023.

1. Index funds

An index fund is the single safest place where you can put your money for the long term. The purpose of such a fund is to track a particular stock index, such as the S&P 500.

While you may look at the news most days and see the stock market tumbling, you have to look at the long-term picture. Compare the S&P value today to the value 10 years ago, 20 years ago, and 30 years ago. The market always bounces back and ends up higher in the long run.

2. Blue chip stocks

The category of blue chip stocks refers to the biggest and most influential companies in the United States. Businesses that have been around for hundreds of years and have a stellar reputation are always worth the investment during uncertain economic times.

These are businesses that have stood the test of time. They have weathered many storms, ensured their share price remains stable, and eventually gained value in the long term.

If you have concerns about your portfolio for the rest of 2022 and the early part of 2023, but still want to invest your money, blue chip stocks are a very solid option.

3. Real estate

Investing in real estate is always a good idea if you are thinking of the long-term picture. When you are fully aware that your investment plans are for the next 20 or 30 years, not the next two or three, then buying a residential or commercial property is value for money.

Even if the market experiences some dips in the next few years, real estate in major cities and suburbs always rises in value over time. If you compare housing prices from 2000 to 2022, you will realize that no major area of the U.S. has lower prices at present. The same will be true when we eventually compare 2044 to 2022.

4. Oil and gas sector

If there is one sector in the world economy that is set to see a great end in 2022, it is the oil and gas sector. Demand for oil and gas is still extremely high, even though the world economy is going through a downturn. Major oil companies can also reduce the production of oil when they believe demand may decline, ensuring that they are still selling oil for a high price and making great profits.

5. Cryptocurrency

Another possibly lucrative investment in 2022 is cryptocurrency. Those who have read the latest news involving Bitcoin and other digital currencies may have cause for concern at this suggestion, but we can explain.

The reason investing in crypto in 2022 is such a great idea is because of the negative news and perceptions. Cryptocurrencies have dropped a great deal in value recently. While some are riskier than others, a major cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin will not cease to exist anytime soon.

Rather, its value is likely to go up in 2023. This is why investing in it now may give you a chance to make a profit on the trade in six months.

Bonus: 6. Invest your money wisely

When you are considering any of the above investments, you must ensure that you are factoring in all the pros and cons of a particular action. Assess your finances and think about when you may profit from a particular investment. Decide if the potential risk is something you can handle.

Only then should you invest your money. The above list is a great place to start. It helps you understand what stocks, commodities, or other areas of the economy are worth investing in at present. What you ultimately do with your money should be a decision that you reach after much research and deliberation.