The Best Family Apps: Stay Organized and Connected

Keeping track of a busy family can be difficult. Here are some of the best family apps that can help you stay organized and connected.

Parenting can be a stressful time. And recent issues have made meaningful face-to-face contact with many of our loved ones difficult. While we can always call or use video chat, it’s good to know there are family apps meant to make life easier! Here are some of the best family apps to help you manage your calendars, chores, and to-do lists.

1. FamilyApp

FamilyApp is one of the best family apps for sharing fun facts about your family! End-to-end encryption protects data security and privacy so you can safely contact loved ones. In addition, you can create one or more families with your friends. Likewise, you can create one with a group for carpooling, sports, or babysitting.

Furthermore, with the app’s dependent user feature, family members without phones or numbers can utilize a tablet. This revolutionary tool makes it easy and exciting to have a separate space for your family life!

2. Lala Breakfast: The Family App for Meal Planning

Getting your kids or teens to eat balanced, nutritious meals can be difficult. However, the Lala Breakfast family app for iPhone helps relieve morning stress.

This recipe and meal planning tool even lets your kids participate. In addition, a shopping list will be created for parents, which will encourage them to prioritize family lunches. Furthermore, when kids help develop recipes, they are more likely to enjoy them! You may also use their Lala Lunchbox app for later-in-the-day dinner ideas.

3. OurHouse

Ever been overwhelmed by simple organization activities? Ever wonder how to involve your child? Getting them to help with chores like trash or cleaning their room might be difficult. Luckily, OurHome is one of the best family apps for tackling chores.

It’s a gamified task management system. It rewards you and your family for accomplishing duties like budgeting and pet care. Therefore, subscribers can involve their kids in household duties. They’ll also save time and hassle. Its ranking and points system encourages the completion of tasks.

4. Remember the Milk: The Shopping List Family App

Remember the Milk is your one-stop shopping list! We’ve all forgotten an ingredient at the grocery store and don’t want to go back. It works as a to-do list and reminder.

We all know how important it is to remember the ingredients for a delicious casserole. It even has a recipe section! Because it can be synced across several devices, the whole family may benefit. So your recipes will be able to soar.

5. Busy Kid: The App for Chores and Allowances

Giving your kids an allowance for a job well done is an important money lesson. And the BusyKid app in the family app store can help! Your kids can complete their calendar task schedules at their own leisure in addition to suggesting chores.

In addition, you can pay them via bank transfer once they’ve performed a task to your satisfaction. It’s up to them to save or cash it out.

6. Cozi: One of the Best Family Apps for Scheduling

Make your family’s hectic schedule easier with Cozi. Kids and parents are both busy these days.

Cozi can effortlessly arrange activities, to-do lists, appointments, and shopping lists. It’s difficult to stay informed, but utilizing Cozi as your family calendar can help.

7. Life360: GPS for Your Family

Life360 is perfect for large families. This family software enables both communication and location sharing. You may even chat in groups.

Likewise, Life360 is perfect for keeping in touch with parents, grandparents, and other relatives on the go.

8. FamilyWall: The App for Sharing and Caring

With social media it can seem like your personal data is totally up for grabs. Fortunately, FamilyWall is a safe way to share images, events, and to-do lists.

In addition, it has a chat feature and a color-coded calendar for your family’s events. Its real-time finder can locate family members or gadgets on a map. Also, geofencing will alert you if your kids move to a different location.

9. Stellar: The Best Family Memory App

Making a photo book of a significant event with your kids may be a lot of fun. The Steller family app can help you out.

Just add text and photos to create your own family story. Steller has stunning layouts to share a vacation, birthday party, or graduation. In addition, you can share this story on social media, but only with those you choose. Furthermore, it also integrates with third parties so you may get great travel offers for your family.

10. Chatbooks: App for Photo Books

In the bustle of regular life, it’s difficult to save all your family images. However, Chatbooks has your back.

This great tool allows tech-savvy parents to quickly create photo books from their phones. It syncs with your social media accounts, so you can easily save those wonderful memories. In addition, it’s a great way to use technology to interact with non-online family members. It lets you print off a nice book for grandparents and extended family.

Try Out a Family App Today

In conclusion, the busyness of life can make fundamental family schedules and communication difficult.

Making family recipes into a game can go a long way. Likewise, these family-friendly apps can let you connect with your loved ones online.