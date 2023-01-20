Top 6 Apps for Making Money with Crypto

Do you want to earn money online in your spare time? Consider using your smartphone. Many money-making apps are available for you for making money with crypto. As you can earn passive income by trading cryptocurrency. It can also be an alternative for you to other traditional investments.

Due to the immense popularity of crypto, the number of speculative crypto traders is enhancing constantly. Mobile apps can be the best choice to trade cryptocurrency for you but advanced crypto traders commonly use desktop apps. But how will you know which is the best app for cryptocurrency trading? Well, the best crypto apps will let you deposit fiat, invest in other ways like staking and mining, do advanced charting to increase profit, and allow tracking prices in real time.

Read more to know the top 6 cryptocurrency apps.

Top 6 Cryptocurrency Apps

1. Pionex

At top of our list is Pionex. This app is best for making money with crypto online. It has various features that are in your favor in every way. But the head of the line is its deposit fiat supporting characteristic. Moreover, you can use this amazing app with a litter trading fee (0.05%).

As this application has a user-friendly mobile interface, so it is a perfect choice for beginners to start with. Worried about the trading fee? You will be glad to know the low trading fees feature of this app. Apart from this, it supports live chat and requires excellent email. We rate this app five stars owing to all the amazing handy factors.

2. Bitstamp

The next app on our list for making money with crypto is Bitstamp. This application also supports fiat depositing. It is considered the second-best app for beginners and makes fast and reliable trading. The preeminent features of this app are staking Eth and Algorand.

Another convenient character that made its place among the top 6 apps is charting trading. For this feature to support, it places multiple advanced order types. To spot trading, the trading fee is 0.05% to 0.0% but while depositing real-world currencies, the trading fee is between 1.5% to 5%. But the amount of trading fees mainly depends upon the deposit method.

3. NAGA

NAGA is another app for making money with crypto and has various features supporting this purpose. For auto copy trading, NAGA is the best choice for you. This app allows approximately 1,000x leveraged trading and supports various deposit methods.

You can deposit online or via bank using debit or credit cards. Fees to trade in this app are 0.1 pips spread. Additionally, it supports fiat deposits via Skrill, Ideal, SoFort, p24, and Neteller. Apart from this, it allows feeless transactions with debit cards.

4. Crypto.com

Crypto.com requires visa cards -4 tiers and supports deposit fiat for making money with crypto. Because of these characteristics, we give this app 5 stars. But it has variable trading fees that depend upon your level of playing.

At level 1, the trading fee is 0.4% for makers and takers for trading volume from $0 to $25,000. But you will have to pay a 0.04% deposit fee for makers with a 0.1% taker fee while your trading volume is $200,000,001 or above.

5. Binance

Binance is also an app for making money with crypto that supports fiat deposits. If you are one of the group traders or belong to institutions, Binance is best for you.

The supreme features are the presence of advanced charting for traders and centralized order books by allowing peer-to-peer support. But it requires trading fees that vary based on the payment method. Usually, the user has to pay a 0.02% to 0.10% trading fee.

6. ByBit

Last but never least on the list is ByBit. You can use this app on any level of trading. This app supports 59 fiat currencies for making money with crypto. Various top-flight features are part of this application such as security, a 100K TPS matching engine, 24/7 multilingual support, an HD cold wallet, and the last is a state-of-the-art pricing system.

The fee package includes a 0% maker fee and a 0.1% taker fee rate for spot trading. We give this application a whole 5-star review for your convenience.

You can earn easy money while using your smartphone in your hand. Trading cryptocurrency is a hot trend these days on the internet. Crypto trading is worth considering for individual users, group traders, and well–established institutions and is a professional undertaking.

You can utilize various crypto apps for making money with crypto on your desktop or mobile phone. You can choose the best for you considering the features mentioned in the article above.