The stock messaging software that comes with Samsung phones frequently fails and leaves you stuck in a loop of errors. This can prevent you from receiving or reading text messages. LG has had this issue in the past.

Furthermore, some phones simply lack a good-looking messaging program. Fortunately, there are some terrific third-party messaging apps available in the Play Store.

These apps have fewer issues and often have a better design than stock apps. And while few people are aware of this, many of the top messaging apps for Android are free.

1. Telegram – Fast and Free

Telegram is a long-standing Android messaging app. The software claims to be one of the quickest messaging apps available on the Play Store at the moment. It’s a simple and light application that gets back to the heart of text messaging: engaging with friends and family.

Telegram has several useful tools that take messaging to the next level. These include things such as stickers, GIF support, and photo editing. For safe text chat, there’s even file sharing and end-to-end encryption.

2. WhatsApp – The Popular One

If you’ve had an Android phone for any length of time, you’ve undoubtedly heard about WhatsApp. This is the Android messaging software that Facebook recently purchased. WhatsApp is extremely popular, with over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store alone.

It’s a free messaging program that supports SMS. Additionally, it takes the place of your default SMS app, handling calls, photo and video sharing, audio messages, and more. There’s even group messaging support that works pretty nicely.

In addition to free calls, a cool feature of WhatsApp is it doesn’t charge for international calls. This allows you to stay in touch with friends living abroad, without the charges you’d receive through your mobile carrier.

3. Signal – Security in a Messaging App

Signal is a good option if you want your text messaging to be more secure. With end-to-end encryption, Signal will provide you with the highest level of privacy.

Signal includes all of the standard Android messaging capabilities like video chat, group chats, audio calls, and more. The security features of this chat app are undoubtedly the main draw. However, Signal also has a very good material design.

4. GroupMe – For Inclusion

Microsoft owns GroupMe, an Android texting app. GroupMe, as the name implies, specializes in group messages, and it does so very effectively. If you don’t want to group message, the app also excels at one-on-one messaging.

In typical Microsoft fashion, GroupMe does have a few productivity functions, such as a calendar. All of your standard messaging capabilities are available, including GIF support, meme support, emojis, and much more.

5. Google Allo – Top Messaging App for Integration

When it came out, Google Allo was met with a lot of anticipation. It was Google’s new messaging app, but perhaps it wasn’t quite ready for prime time. It has gone through a lot of changes recently.

Although it lacks SMS, you may still text other Android users using Android Messaging. It simply routes messages through Google’s servers.

Overall, it’s a fantastic messaging app. It has a variety of features and stickers to help you interact more effectively. It also has Google Assistant integration, allowing you to browse for restaurants or events while talking on Allo.

Conclusions

On the Play Store, you’ll find a plethora of high-quality Android messaging apps. We’ve touched on the best ones, but there are many others worth mentioning, including Kik, Facebook Messenger, Line, and more. Each has its strengths and its weaknesses.

To choose the messaging app that suits you best, you may need to try out a few of them first.

If you can only try one, go with WhatsApp. It boasts a host of messaging features and even allows you to communicate with people in other countries for free. If you want to increase your text message security, Signal is a great option.

If your messaging requires that you work with a group, perhaps GroupMe would be your best bet. And if you’re just looking for something simple and fast, Telegram may be the top choice for you.

Image Credit: Ketut Subiyanto; Pexels; Thank you!