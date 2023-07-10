Twitter Traffic Plummeting as Meta’s Threads Surpasses 100 Million Users

In the fast-paced world of social media, platforms rise and fall, and the battle for user attention is fierce. One such platform that has recently made waves is Meta’s Threads. Launched just a week ago, Threads has already surpassed 100 million sign-ups, leaving its competitor, Twitter, feeling the impact. As user traffic on Twitter slows down, Meta’s new text-based platform is gaining momentum and attracting users who were looking for a more positive and engaging online community. In this article, we will delve into the growth of Threads, the decline of Twitter, and the implications this may have for the future of social media.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has positioned Threads as a fresh alternative to Twitter, targeting communities that never fully embraced the latter platform. With Instagram chief Adam Mosseri championing Threads as a more positive “public square,” it is no surprise that users are flocking to this new platform. In just five days, Threads reached an impressive milestone of 100 million sign-ups, primarily driven by organic demand and minimal promotional efforts.

“Threads reached 100 million sign-ups over the weekend. That’s mostly organic demand, and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!” – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

The integration of Threads with Meta’s Instagram provides a seamless experience for users, allowing them to sign up with their existing handles and retain their followers. This integration has undoubtedly contributed to the rapid growth of Threads, as it taps into the existing user base of Instagram.

While Threads celebrates its early success, Twitter is feeling the impact. Matthew Prince, the CEO of Cloudflare, shared a screenshot on Twitter that revealed a significant decline in traffic on the platform. According to Similarweb, a web analytics company, web traffic to Twitter dropped by 5% during the first two days of Threads’ availability. When compared to the same days in 2022, Twitter’s web traffic was down by a staggering 11%.

Twitter’s response to these findings was limited to an automated message, leaving room for speculation and concern among industry insiders. Meta, on the other hand, chose not to offer any additional comments beyond Mark Zuckerberg’s post celebrating Threads’ success.

Threads’ exponential growth is not only impressive but also puts it ahead of other digital milestones. Surpassing 100 million monthly users in just five days, Threads has outpaced OpenAI’s generative chatbot, ChatGPT, which achieved the same feat in two months. This rapid growth indicates that Threads has struck a chord with users, offering them a compelling alternative to Twitter.

However, Threads’ expansion is not without its challenges. As of now, the platform has yet to launch in Europe due to regulatory complexities. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has acknowledged the need to navigate these complexities before Threads can be made available in the EU. Once these hurdles are overcome, Threads has the potential to solidify its position as a formidable competitor to Twitter.

The battle between Meta and Twitter is not limited to user traffic and platform growth. Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has already shown concern about Threads, with his lawyer accusing Meta of “unlawful misappropriation” of trade secrets. This legal dispute underscores the intensity of the competition between the two tech giants and the potential threat that Threads poses to Twitter’s dominance.

The rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg has also spilled over into public exchanges. Over the weekend, the two tech moguls engaged in a war of words, with Zuckerberg mocking Musk’s tweet style and Musk responding by calling Zuckerberg a derogatory name. This public display of animosity further highlights the high stakes involved in the battle for social media supremacy.

As Meta’s Threads continues to grow and Twitter faces the challenge of retaining its user base, the landscape of social media is undergoing a significant shift. The success of Threads demonstrates that users are seeking a more positive and engaging online experience, free from the toxicity often associated with Twitter. If Meta can successfully navigate regulatory complexities and maintain its user base, Threads may emerge as a viable alternative to Twitter, posing a real threat to its dominance.

Twitter, with its nearly 238 million monetizable daily active users, cannot afford to ignore the impact of Threads. As Meta continues to innovate and capture users’ attention, Twitter will need to adapt and evolve to meet the changing demands of its users. The battle for social media supremacy is far from over, and only time will tell which platform will emerge as the ultimate victor.

Meta’s Threads has made a remarkable entrance into the social media landscape, surpassing 100 million sign-ups in just five days. As user traffic on Twitter declines, Threads attracts users who are looking for a more positive and engaging online community. With its seamless integration with Instagram and a focus on creating a more inclusive public square, Threads has resonated with users and poses a real threat to Twitter’s dominance. The legal disputes and public exchanges between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg further emphasize the high stakes involved in this battle for social media supremacy. The future of social media is evolving, and Threads is poised to play a significant role in shaping it.

First reported by CNBC.