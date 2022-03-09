The Best Android Office Apps – The Sweetest of the Suites

Without the existence of office apps, the approach to a productive to-do list is insufficient. It’s usually a hassle to prepare important documents, generate spreadsheets, and save those documents from accidental deletion using office software.

There are numerous advantages to using such apps. Sharing, backup, and productivity are all made easier thanks to a number of tools.

Presentations, sheets, and support for a variety of formats are all features of the top Android office apps. With the help of editors found in practically all office software, you may flawlessly enhance and adjust a word document.

The majority of these apps are free. However, some have pro and premium versions available in the app store if you want access to more amazing features. Check it out for yourself:

1. Google Drive

Google Drive is a cloud-based storage service. It is virtually universal, with the majority of people preferring it. To go through the options, the UI is easy and straightforward.

It includes Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, PDF viewer, and Google Drive, among other office programs. Essentially, it is a free storage hub for a wide range of documents and services.

For additional Google Drive capacity, it provides 100GB for $1.99 per month and plans for up to 10TB. Because of its all-in-one capabilities and popularity, this software is worthy of being dubbed one of the finest office apps.

2. Microsoft Office

Microsoft’s popularity has grown since it geared up its services for mobile, making it one of the finest office apps. Microsoft allows you to open and store files, as well as sync them to your desktop via OneDrive. In addition, you can use its editing tools.

Simply download the free versions of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint and get started. However, you can acquire an Office 365 subscription for $6.99 each month to unlock extra capabilities.

3. Office Suite

Another top office app for Android devices is now available. Office Suite provides you with all of the necessary tools to manage your to-do list. It also supports every essential Microsoft format, as well as other significant file formats.

In addition, you may access and sync files in OneDrive, Google Drive, MobiSystems Drive, Amazon Cloud Drive, and Dropbox.

If you want an app that can help you create and edit documents, the free version might be enough. However, you may want to upgrade to the paid version for features like spell-checking, PDF scanning, and chat functions.

4. Polaris Office

Polaris Office, one of the most amazing office software, is an easy-to-use and pleasant tool. It has the benefits of the most significant features, making it a tool worth trying.

When it comes to its features, Polaris supports a variety of file formats and is compatible with other office programs. In addition, it allows you to see and sync your files and documents and access them on other cloud platforms.

Another amazing feature of this office tool is the ability to create and take notes using a pointer and pen. This office product is available in both free and premium versions.

5. WPS Office

This is an all-in-one office application that helps you with Microsoft Office and Google Drive features. WPS, or Writer, Presentation, and Spreadsheets is a program that allows you to create and edit. However, you can also use this tool to add finishes to word documents and PDFs.

It allows you to save and access your files and documents on your favorite cloud storage platform. This includes these presentations and spreadsheets.

Apart from these features, WPS Office has a free PDF reader that includes a converter and an editor. This allows you to freely examine and sign PDF files. Therefore, there’s no harm in giving this fantastic office tool a try and making your own decision.

6. Docs on the Go

Docs to Go is an Android app that allows you to take your documents with you everywhere you go. If you’re looking for an office app with a lot of useful features, check out Docs to Go. This office program allows you to view and sync files from your device to the cloud.

On your phone, you can simply read and edit files and documents. Furthermore, there is also space for sharing and receiving email attachments. This can be done in compatible formats via Gmail and other email programs.

Docs to Go also has the ability to locate and replace documents, saving your time when viewing and editing. Want to upgrade to the commercial version? You’ll get password security for PowerPoint, Excel, Word, and PDF files, among other things.

7. Smart Office

Are you looking for the ideal workplace to match your needs for productive assistance? Take a look at the Smart Office app for Android. You can simply arrange meetings and make presentations using Smart Office.

This software has excellent visuals, sequences, and transitions, so you can format and finish your slides. Another fantastic feature is the ability to present these slides both on your phone and on a projector. Additionally, Smart Office comes with a wireless printing capability that allows you to print from a variety of supported printers.

If you don’t have too many demands, this app may be the ideal office tool for your Android mobile.

Image Credit: Gustavo Fring; Pexels; Thank you!