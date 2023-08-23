Video Games Boost the Welsh Economy

US-based video game firm Rocket Science Corporation recently announced its plans to establish its European headquarters in Wales. Renowned for its contributions to popular games like Call of Duty and Fortnite, this move intends to propel the regional gaming sector forward, generating over 50 new job opportunities. Supported by the Welsh government, the company’s decision underlines their commitment to tapping into the local talent pool and increasing collaboration with European partners and clients. With this new European headquarters, Rocket Science Corporation also aims to strengthen their global presence and foster innovation in the video game industry.

Existing Studios and Partnerships

With existing studios in New York and Austin, Texas, Rocket Science has partnered with some of the world’s leading game developers, including Marvel games and Activision Blizzard. Their new Cardiff studio will enable the company to expand its American teams’ expertise to Wales, working on top global games. This exciting expansion comes as the gaming industry continues to thrive worldwide, with demand for innovative and immersive gaming experiences on the rise. As a result, Rocket Science’s Cardiff studio will not only help strengthen their position in the market, but also contribute to the growth and development of the Welsh gaming industry.

Company Ambitions and Government Support

Thomas Daniel, the company’s co-founder, conveyed his ambition for Rocket Science to serve as a key player in the Welsh gaming industry, promoting local talent and fostering sector growth. The Welsh government has granted the company £825,000 to set up its new facility, with the understanding that it will offer employment for a minimum of five years. This financial support aims to stimulate job creation within the community, ensuring opportunities for local gaming enthusiasts and professionals to flourish in their careers. Additionally, this investment aligns with the Welsh government’s broader objective of fostering burgeoning industries in the region, ultimately driving economic growth and innovation.

Current Welsh Gaming Industry Landscape

Though the video game development scene in Wales is currently smaller than in other UK regions, it is experiencing growth. Welsh game developers have been making a significant impact on the gaming world through their innovative design and storytelling. As more developers are attracted to the area, Wales is set to become a thriving hub for the video game industry in the near future.

According to the Independent Gaming Developers Association, the number of game developers in Wales rose from under 100 in 2020 to 140 in 2022, with Cardiff being home to the largest portion. This remarkable growth can be attributed to the thriving creative industry in Cardiff, as well as various support and resources provided by the Welsh government and local organizations. With numerous events, meetups, and workshops catering to game developers in the region, this community is expected to continue flourishing in the coming years.

Success of Wales Interactive

Wales Interactive, the region’s largest publisher, has already left its mark on the gaming world, developing games for Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox. Welsh gaming enthusiasts have been thoroughly entertained by their unique and innovative titles, which have garnered praise and recognition worldwide. The company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of game design and providing immersive experiences for players has made Wales Interactive a formidable presence in the gaming industry.

Tapping into the Gaming Sector’s Profitable Potential

David Banner, the firm’s chief executive and co-founder, highlighted the crucial need to tap into the highly profitable gaming sector, noting its revenue surpasses that of the film and music industries combined. He emphasized that by strategically positioning themselves within the gaming market, the company could potentially benefit from a substantial revenue stream and increase its global presence. Furthermore, Banner believes that investing in gaming technology and innovative marketing techniques can drive long-term success for the company and stakeholders.

Conclusion

Rocket Science Corporation’s decision to establish its European headquarters in Wales is a testament to the growing potential of the regional gaming industry. Bolstered by government support and a thriving creative community, this move can accelerate the growth and success of both the company and the industry at large. As the sector continues to gain momentum, Wales has the opportunity to emerge as a prominent hub for video game development, attracting talent, investment, and recognition on a global scale.

