Best Party Card Games of 2023

Party card games are a type of tabletop game that are designed for social and casual play, typically with a larger number of players. They are usually played in a party or social setting and are designed to be lighthearted, easy to learn, and quick to play. Young adults usually love to play these games because of their interest in hilarious interactions over complicated strategic play.

1. Products: Invent-it, Pitch-it

Products is a recently launched party game that is played with friends and family. Products was created by the game company, skypig. It is an invent-it, pitch-it card game.

Create genius or hilariously horrible products. Then, pitch your glorious inventions to your friends and family. The game is designed to be played with a large amount of people and is known bringing out the creative side of everyone. There are two types of cards: Features and Products. Players must think outside the box to combine a Product for the round with a Feature from their hand.

After finding the right combination, players pitch their ideas to the group, and, more importantly, the investor for the round. The goal of the game is to get the three investments before anyone else, but most people enjoy the game casually rather than competitively.

Playing is super easy and does not require much time to setup. A common game would follow like this. First, the investor for a round draws a Product card (Example: “a door”). Then, each player chooses a Feature card out of their hand (Example: “that can light up to the moon.”

After innovating, each player pitches their new idea to the investor in sixty seconds. To end the round the investor chooses a favorite pitch for humor or genius! It is a popular choice for family gatherings, and even in the classroom for its elements of creativity and public speaking!

Pros of Products:

Humor: the game is designed to be light-hearted and fun to play with friends and family.

Creativity: the game forces players to think outside of the box and use their creative side of the brain

Entrepreneurial: If you have some entrepreneurship blood in your veins, Products is a great choice. I mean the game is about inventing new products…

Versatility: You can play the game with large parties of people, while the game is compact and easy to move around.

Cons of Products:

Fear of Public Speaking: the game requires a bit of public speaking and impromptu speaking. If you are not comfortable with pitching in front of people, it may not be a fun game for you.

Can Encourage Negative Behavior: with creativity, some players may take the freedom to turn some ideas into less than appropriate for all ages.

$29 on skypig

2. Cards Against Humanity

Cards Against Humanity is a popular party game that is played with friends. It’s a fill-in-the-blank card game where players take turns filling in the blanks with the funniest, wittiest, or most absurd answers they can come up with. The game is designed to be played in a group setting and is known for its humor, which is often dark, offensive, and politically incorrect.

The game is played by drawing black cards, which contain questions or statements with blank spaces, and playing white cards, which contain potential answers to fill in the blanks!

The player who played the black card selects the white card they think is the best answer and the player who played it wins the round. The game can be played with a physical deck of cards or online with a group of players from all over the world.

Pros of Cards Against Humanity:

Humor: The game is designed to be funny and entertaining, and it’s a great way to spend time with friends and family.

Creativity: The game encourages players to be creative and think outside the box, which can be a lot of fun.

Social Interaction: The game is meant to be played with others, and it can be a great way to connect with friends and family, especially if you’re all fans of humor and absurdity.

Versatility: The game can be played with a physical deck of cards or online with a group of players from all over the world.

Cons of Cards Against Humanity:

Offensive Content: The game is known for its humor, which is often dark, offensive, and politically incorrect. Some players may be uncomfortable with the content, especially if they are easily offended.

Not Suitable for Everyone: The game is not suitable for children, and some people may find it inappropriate for other reasons as well.

Unpredictable: Since players are encouraged to be creative and come up with their own answers, the game can be unpredictable and result in answers that are offensive or insensitive to some players.

Can Encourage Negative Behavior: The game can sometimes encourage players to be mean-spirited or behave in a way that is not in line with their normal behavior.

$30 on Amazon

3. Drunk Stoned or Stupid

Drunk Stoned or Stupid is a party card game where players take turns picking cards from a deck and deciding who in the group would most likely fit the description on the card. The game is designed for players to be humorous and entertaining, and it’s meant to be played with friends in a social setting!

The descriptions on the cards can be a variety of things, ranging from funny or absurd to embarrassing or offensive, and players must decide who in the group would most likely fit the description. The person who is picked must then take a drink or perform a specified action, such as telling a joke or doing an impression.

The game is known for its humor and is often played in a casual and relaxed environment. It’s important to keep in mind that the content of the cards can be explicit and may not be suitable for everyone, so it’s important to play responsibly and with a group of people who are comfortable with the nature of the game!

Pros of Drunk Stoned or Stupid:

Humor: The game is designed to be funny and entertaining, and it can be a great way to spend time with friends and family.

Social Interaction: The game is meant to be played with others, and it can be a great way to connect with friends and family.

Versatility: The game can be played with a small or large group of people and can be adjusted to suit different social settings.

Encourages Creativity: The game requires players to think creatively and come up with their own answers, which can be a lot of fun.

Cons of Drunk Stoned or Stupid:

Offensive Content: The game is known for its humor, which can be explicit and offensive. Some players may be uncomfortable with the content.

Not Suitable for Everyone: The game is not suitable for children, and some people may find it inappropriate for other reasons as well.

Can Encourage Negative Behavior: The game can sometimes encourage players to be mean-spirited or behave in a way that is not in line with their normal behavior.

Can Promote Substance Use: The game includes references to drinking and drug use, which can be problematic for some players, especially if they have personal or moral objections to such behavior.

$30 on Amazon

4. What Do You Meme?

What Do You Meme? is a popular party game where players take turns creating memes based on various prompt cards. The goal of the game is to create the funniest or most clever meme, and players vote on the winner of each round!

The game comes with a set of caption cards and photo cards, and players take turns choosing a photo card and matching it with a caption card to create a meme. The player with the most caption cards at the end of the game wins. What Do You Meme? is designed to be played with friends in a social setting and is known for its humor and creative approach to meme-making!

The game is suitable for players ages 17 and up and can be played with a group of 2-20 players.

Pros of What Do You Meme?:

Humor: The game is designed to be funny and entertaining, and it’s a great way to spend time with friends and family.

Creativity: The game encourages players to be creative and think outside the box, which can be a lot of fun.

Social Interaction: The game is meant to be played with others, and it can be a great way to connect with friends and family.

Versatility: The game can be played with a small or large group of people and can be adjusted to suit different social settings.

Cons of What Do You Meme?:

Offensive Content: The game is known for its humor, which can be explicit and offensive. Some players may be uncomfortable with the content.

Not Suitable for Everyone: The game is not suitable for children, and some people may find it inappropriate for other reasons as well.

Can Encourage Negative Behavior: The game can sometimes encourage players to be mean-spirited or behave in a way that is not in line with their normal behavior.

$30 on Amazon

5. Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a fast-paced, strategic card game designed for players ages 7 and up. The game is played with a deck of cards, and the goal is to avoid being the player who draws an exploding kitten card. Players take turns playing cards with various actions, such as skipping turns, stealing cards, or forcing other players to draw cards!

The game is won by the last player who has not drawn an exploding kitten card. Exploding Kittens is known for its humor and random elements, and it’s often played in a casual and relaxed environment. The game is suitable for 2-5 players and is easy to learn, making it a popular choice for game nights and family gatherings.

Pros of Exploding Kittens:

Strategic: The game requires players to think ahead and make strategic decisions, which can be a lot of fun.

Easy to Learn: The game has simple rules that are easy to understand, making it accessible to players of all ages.

Humor: The game is designed to be humorous, and it’s a great way to spend time with friends and family.

Social Interaction: The game is meant to be played with others, and it can be a great way to connect with friends and family.

Cons of Exploding Kittens:

Limited Replayability: The game can become repetitive after repeated plays, and some players may lose interest in the game over time.

Not Suitable for Everyone: The game is not suitable for children, and some people may find it inappropriate for other reasons as well.

Can Encourage Negative Behavior: The game can sometimes encourage players to be mean-spirited or behave in a way that is not in line with their normal behavior.

$20 on Amazon

6. Bad People

Bad People is a card game that is similar in style to games like Cards Against Humanity or What Do You Meme? The game is designed for a mature audience, and it can be quite controversial. Players take turns playing prompt cards and choosing from a hand of answer cards in an attempt to create the funniest or most outrageous combination.

The game is designed to be played with friends in a social setting, and it is known for its humor and irreverent content. The game is suitable for players ages 17 and up and can be played with a group of 3 or more players. It is important to note that Bad People is not suitable for everyone, and players should be prepared for explicit and offensive content!

Pros of Bad People:

Humor: The game is designed to be funny and entertaining, and it’s a great way to spend time with friends and family.

Social Interaction: The game is meant to be played with others, and it can be a great way to connect with friends and family.

Creativity: The game encourages players to be creative and think outside the box, which can be a lot of fun.

Versatility: The game can be played with a small or large group of people and can be adjusted to suit different social settings.

Cons of Bad People:

Offensive Content: The game is known for its humor, which can be explicit and offensive. Some players may be uncomfortable with the content.

Not Suitable for Everyone: The game is not suitable for children or those who are easily offended, and some people may find it inappropriate for other reasons as well.

Can Encourage Negative Behavior: The game can sometimes encourage players to be mean-spirited or behave in a way that is not in line with their normal behavior.

Can Be Triggering: For some individuals, the content of the game can be triggering and can lead to emotional distress.

$29 on Amazon

7. Codenames

Codenames is a word guessing game that is designed for 2-8 players. The game is played with a grid of cards, each with a single word on it, and the goal is to guess which cards belong to your team while avoiding the cards that belong to the other team. One player is the “spymaster” and gives one-word clues to help their team guess the right cards. The other players attempt to guess the right cards based on the spymaster’s clues. If a player guesses a card that belongs to the other team, the game ends. If a player guesses a card with the word “assassin,” the game also ends. Codenames is known for its strategic and analytical elements, and it’s often played by those who enjoy word games and puzzles. The game is easy to learn and can be a lot of fun for players of all ages.

Pros of Codenames:

Strategic: The game requires players to think ahead and make strategic decisions, which can be a lot of fun.

Easy to Learn: The game has simple rules that are easy to understand, making it accessible to players of all ages.

Social Interaction: The game is meant to be played with others, and it can be a great way to connect with friends and family.

Versatile: The game can be played with a small or large group of people and can be adjusted to suit different social settings.

Cons of Codenames:

Limited Replayability: The game can become repetitive after repeated plays, and some players may lose interest in the game over time.

May Not Appeal to Everyone: The game requires players to be analytical and strategic, which may not appeal to everyone.

Can Be Confusing: The game requires players to think in abstract ways, and some players may find it confusing or difficult to understand.

$12 on Amazon

8. Unstable Unicorns

Unstable Unicorns is a card game that is designed for 2-8 players. The game is played with a deck of cards that feature various magical creatures, spells, and abilities. The goal of the game is to build a stable of unicorns, but players must also be prepared to defend themselves from other players who are trying to disrupt their progress!

The game is fast-paced and filled with surprises, and it can be a lot of fun for players of all ages. It is known for its humor and its ability to bring people together, and it has become a popular game among families, friends, and gaming communities. Unstable Unicorns is easy to learn and can be played in a short amount of time, making it a great option for those who want to enjoy a fun and fast-paced game with others!

Pros of Unstable Unicorns:

Fast-Paced: The game is designed to be fast-paced and filled with surprises, making it a great option for those who enjoy a quick and energetic game.

Easy to Learn: The game has simple rules that are easy to understand, making it accessible to players of all ages.

Humorous: The game is known for its humor and its ability to bring people together, and it can be a lot of fun for those who enjoy a light-hearted and entertaining game.

Social Interaction: The game is meant to be played with others, and it can be a great way to connect with friends and family.

Cons of Unstable Unicorns:

May Not Appeal to Everyone: The game has a fantasy theme that may not appeal to everyone, and some players may not find it as enjoyable as other card games.

Can Be Aggressive: The game is designed to be fast-paced and filled with surprises, which can sometimes lead to aggressive or competitive play.

Limited Replayability: The game can become repetitive after repeated plays, and some players may lose interest in the game over time.

$15 on Amazon

9. New Phone, Who Dis?

New Phone, Who Dis? is a card game that was created by the company Big Potato Games. It is a fast-paced and humorous game that is designed for 3-8 players. The game is played with a deck of cards that feature various texts, calls, and voice messages from different characters. Players must use their acting skills to perform different messages and try to guess who is calling or texting based on the clues provided!

The game is easy to learn and can be played in a short amount of time, making it a great option for those who want to enjoy a fun and fast-paced game with others. It is known for its humor and its ability to bring people together, and it has become a popular game among families, friends, and gaming communities!

Pros of New Phone, Who Dis?:

Fast-Paced: The game is designed to be fast-paced, making it a great option for those who enjoy a quick and energetic game.

Easy to Learn: The game has simple rules that are easy to understand, making it accessible to players of all ages.

Humorous: The game is known for its humor and its ability to bring people together, and it can be a lot of fun for those who enjoy a light-hearted and entertaining game.

Social Interaction: The game is meant to be played with others, and it can be a great way to connect with friends and family.

Cons of New Phone, Who Dis?:

May Not Appeal to Everyone: The game has a comedic theme that may not appeal to everyone, and some players may not find it as enjoyable as other card games.

Can Be Competitive: The game is designed to be fast-paced and filled with surprises, which can sometimes lead to competitive play.

Limited Replayability: The game can become repetitive after repeated plays, and some players may lose interest in the game over time.

$20 on Amazon

10. Hot Seat

“Hot Seat” is a popular party game also known as “The Chairman’s Game”. The game is typically played with a group of people, and the goal is to make the person in the “hot seat” (usually the person sitting in a chair in the center of the room) answer questions or perform tasks!

The game is played in rounds, and in each round, one person is designated as the person in the “hot seat”. The other players take turns asking the person in the hot seat questions or giving them tasks to perform. The person in the hot seat must answer truthfully or perform the task, and if they fail to do so, they are “out” for that round. The last person remaining in the hot seat is the winner of that round.

Hot Seat can be a fun and entertaining party game for friends and family, and it’s a great way to get to know each other better and have a good laugh. The questions and tasks can be as silly or as serious as you like, making the game suitable for people of all ages and interests!

Pros of Hot Seat:

Easy to learn: The game is simple and straightforward, making it easy for anyone to learn how to play.

Versatile: Hot Seat can be played with a variety of questions and tasks, making it suitable for different types of people and occasions.

Good for group bonding: The game encourages social interaction and helps people get to know each other better.

Fun and entertaining: Hot Seat is a lighthearted and entertaining game that can be a great way to pass the time and have a good laugh.

Cons of Hot Seat:

May make some people uncomfortable: Some people may not feel comfortable answering personal questions or performing tasks in front of others.

Can become repetitive: If the same questions or tasks are used repeatedly, the game can become predictable and lose its excitement.

May be inappropriate for some occasions: Hot Seat may not be suitable for all occasions, such as work-related events or more formal gatherings.

May lead to conflict: If people take the game too seriously or get competitive, it can lead to arguments and hurt feelings.

$29 on Amazon