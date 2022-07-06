Four Smart Apps That Make Managing Your Business Less Stressful

Being a businessman or businesswoman managing your business, you might be struggling to handle many responsibilities at the same. Whether it’s your work life or personal life, you need to juggle multiple responsibilities to be successful in both. We know things may become hectic some days especially when you are running a business on your own.

There are different apps and programs which can make a huge difference in managing multiple responsibilities. With so many options available out there you may find it difficult to get your hands on the most significant tools which can make your professional life a lot easier and less stressful. For that purpose, you need to do little research to find out the smart apps and tools which can be suitable for your business. So, don’t worry about it. We already did it for you.

We have created a small yet effective list of four smart apps which have the potential to help you in your jam-packed routine to handle your business effectively. Let’s check them out.

1. Slack: Best App for Messaging

Slack is a best-messaging app that can save you from getting frustrated over endless email threads with your company employees. According to your business requirement, you can create many private or public channels to get ease in spreading your message to multiple people at once. You can add as many users as you want since there is no limit on adding the users to your Slack channels.

You are not restricted to sharing only messages as Slack also offers the sharing of images, documents, and PDFs within the platform to your employees. Most importantly, it archives the old indexes and everything you shared within the platform so you always have a proper record of your conversation.

Key Features:

Easy and smooth communication between teams

Offers targeted communication through Slack channels

Stops confusion on different things among team members

2. Square: Best Payment Processing App

Square is best for receiving credit card payments and also works as a card reader. Since the day of its launch, it had a high adoption rate since it allows businesses to accept card payments. With this, you don’t need to worry about receiving cash payments. This all-in-one payment system comes with an easy setup, affordable pricing, and free online tools.

Square is good for businesses of all sizes and ideal for small merchants. With the availability of the best business suite and a comprehensive point-of-sale (POS) system, you can manage multiple payments effectively. Moreover, this app is trusted by millions of users as it has been downloaded millions of times. Apart from that, it has 2 million active users all over the world.

Key Features:

Offers ease of receiving credit card payments from anywhere

No need for the cash-only option

Availability of free card reader

3. Trello: Best for Managing Project

Trello is an ideal project management tool that makes it easy for teams to collaborate on different projects. With the board of Trello, you can divide your projects into smaller tasks. Also, these individual cards outlining different tasks help in the smooth management and on-time completion of the project. You can also add team members, and due dates, add images, create a checklist, and upload documents and detailed instructions regarding tasks to the individual Trello card. Certainly, this tool helps you to keep the track of your project in a visual and less hectic format. If you further want to simplify the board for you, you can use the other features calendar of My Task view.

You can upgrade your subscription to a paid plan and enjoy more features including better workflow and commands. Trello app offers a number of integrations like Evernote, Google Drive, Dropbox, Outlook, and Slack.

Key Features:

List and Calendar view

The individual task for each team member

Scheduled commands and selections

Bulk data export and file storage

Custom Trello board backgrounds

4. Expensify: Best for Expense Reports

Keeping the track of receipts and expenses in business is a tedious job. It’s time to look for some good options rather than stuffing that old shoebox with receipts. Why not keep the track of receipts reports with Expensify? Indeed, all you need to do is take a picture of the receipt and this tool will instantly transcribe the details for you. This platform also offers a different category for each receipt, saving a lot of your time in finding the receipt of a particular thing. Expensify also encourages your employees to submit business receipts so that these can be used for reimbursement.

Key Features

Top-notch integration

No confusion at tax time

Offers tracking expenses across different industries

Managing your business alone requires multitasking from you. However, it’s impossible to handle everything single-handed including paying your employees, communicating with team members, and tracking your business expenses. Believe it or not, the right business management tool can make a huge difference in your stressed professional life and helps you to operate your business efficiently. So, try these smart apps to manage your business and make financially savvy decisions regarding your business.