School Can Be Tough: Five Study Apps That Can Help

Navigating through academic life can be difficult if you are a high school or college student. Attending classes, staying on top of homework, and deadlines, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be challenging. However, thanks to the evolution of technology there are many study apps out there to make your life easier. Besides, you can never have too much assistance when it comes to studying.

Instead of being a distraction, some apps and websites can help you study smarter. So, in this article, we’ll show you how to repurpose certain apps for school to help you go through a semester one step at a time.

1. Quizlet Study App

It’s a website to make your own flashcards, quizzes, and study activities. You may also learn while on the go since Quizlet is both available on iOS and Android. Ideal for studying over a vacation or before a test.

This service is excellent for creating your own digital flashcards or taking practice exams. Teachers also use Quizlet to distribute homework, quizzes, and other assignments.

However, the website’s homepage has an interesting feature. There’s a cool map that displays what people are studying for on Quizlet in real time all across the world, which can be distracting.

You can expect your study materials to go digital as the world continues to rely on technology and having everything in the palm of your hand.

2. My Study Life

My Study Life is a fantastic study app to use for all school, college, or university students. It’s one of those study applications that works like a planner, but with more flexibility than a traditional paper planner. The app is available on iOS, Android, Windows, and Chrome.

The ability to build rotational timetables is this app’s highlight feature. Do you have a class that meets every other day or week? No worries. Do you have a Block A or Block B schedule? That’s all right. Just customize your layout with this app.

Quarter, trimester, and semester timetables are used in high school. Some schools even run throughout the year. When you add in extracurricular activities, it’s a scheduling headache. Furthermore, for college students, it has a suitable timetable.

This app can also remind you of upcoming classes and tasks. It’ll also tell you what’s due at the end of the week and what’s still on your to-do list.

3. Forest Study Apps

Distraction is one of the biggest hurdles for a student to complete their schoolwork. Forest can be a great app to keep you focused. Forest uses a virtual tree to inspire you to keep on track. It doesn’t keep you out of websites or apps, but it does issue a warning to your conscience.

Your tree will mature and be added to your forest after at least thirty minutes. If you check your phone to access any app within that time period, the tree will die.

When you complete, you will receive virtual coins. These coins will be used in reality to plant a tree in problem areas throughout the world. This software is ideal for avoiding distractions from your phone while concentrating on school tasks.

4. Mendeley Study Apps

Research papers are one of the most demanding tasks of an academic discipline. Researching for a paper can get frustrating if you lose track of your materials. Instead, get Mendeley, a reference management and social networking tool for academics and students.

Follow researchers whose work you’re interested in, save and organize PDFs in one place, mark them with whatever comments you like, and use the Citation Manager to make automated citations that correspond to any style standard.

Mendeley is a free service with 2GB of shared storage. With the Premium plan, you may get additional storage. Mendeley is available for Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Android, and iOS.

5. KanbanFlow

Doing group projects is a challenging task. It brings together people from different work habits to complete one task. An important aspect of group work is ensuring that everyone understands their responsibilities and completes their assignments on time

KanbanFlow is a terrific, visual app to track personal and team productivity instead of sending continual reminder SMS or hoping that everything comes together in the end.

This visual representation of a multi-user to-do list enables real-time collaboration (with mobile support and a simple way to add documents) that is arranged so that users know what they should be doing, along with the flexibility to adapt to any particular alterations you might wish to apply.

To get through academic life, we need assistance with different parts of education. Because staying consistent with your good habits is the key to succeeding in school. Rather than allowing applications to become a distraction, utilize these carefully selected study apps for education as an effective way to learn and manage your school life.