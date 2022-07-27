Five Mind-Blowing Things You Can Do with the iMessage App

There are many benefits that iPhone users reap. Yet, the iMessage app is one of the most popular features of the iOS ecosystem. It is because it provides an ecosystem for Apple users to connect with each other without having to rely on any third-party app. However, many iPhone users do not know what their iMessage app can do besides standard texting. Here are five mind-blowing things you can do with iMessage.

Handwritten Notes

The world has moved to digitalized conversations. However, one cannot deny the shared happiness one had by handwriting letters for their loved ones. Therefore, Apple has introduced a handwritten notes section in iMessage where you can write a personalized message for anyone. It may sound like a cliché, but a personalized message will make your conversation stand out.

For example, if it’s someone’s birthday you can write them a letter and send it to them immediately. Here’s how you can do it. First, turn your phone in a horizontal direction and then press the button on the bottom right corner that looks like a scribble. A note will open where you can write anything that you want. Then send it right away to your loved ones.

Tapback Feature

Instagram has saved a lot of people by introducing a Tapback feature. This helps people who use Instagram to leave conversations that they’re not interested in. Similarly, when you have nothing to add to a conversation but do not know how to end it, iMessage will help you deal with it. The Tapback feature helps you reply with a single reaction.

So when you do not feel like replying to someone, just send them a thumbs up or a heart reaction. They will know that you have acknowledged the message. In order to send a Tapback message in your iMessage app, long press on the message that you received. Then choose any reaction from the prompt that appears on the screen.

Emoji Finder

A lot of times people struggle to quickly find the emojis that are relevant to the message that they are sending. However, Apple users do not need to worry as the iMessage app has your back. There is a way to find relevant emojis quickly. All you need to do is that when you are writing your message, press the emoji button that is available on your keyboard. If any relevant emoji exists, that certain word will turn orange. Then when you tap on the word, it will turn into an emoji. How cool is that?

This feature can provide a lot of entertainment, especially when you find an emoji for a very unique word. It can add a unique touch to your texts.

Secret Codes

iMessage looks like a basic application. However, the makers of the iPhone have tried their best to incorporate fun things into this messaging app. For example, if you write certain code words and send them to someone, they will appear as screen effects on your iPhone. For example, if you write happy birthday and send it to one of your contacts, balloons will pop up on your screen. Similarly, if you write happy Chinese New Year, you will see a red explosion on your screen.

These effects do sound very naïve, but they can make someone’s day. Therefore, a great tip would be to write down these code words in your notes app and utilize them when you want to add a bit of excitement to your conversations.

Mentions Feature

Whenever we are chatting with our friends in a group chat and the conversation flows out of control, confusion ensues. However, with this new feature in the iMessage apps, you can tag the person you are addressing.

All you have to do is press the @ button and choose the person that you want to address from the prompt. It is a very basic feature, but it can save you from a lot of confusion when you are chatting in a group.

Final words

The iMessage app is a very handy tool for people who have iPhones. On top of this, people who have iPads and Apple computers can also utilize iMessage in their day-to-day lives. However, there are certain features that exist in iMessage that can blow your mind. For example, you can tap on the emoji button on your keyboard to quickly find irrelevant emojis for your text. On top of this, you can also add facts to your messages by entering certain code words.