The Most Popular Dating Apps, Reviews, and What Users are Saying

Dating apps are very popular in terms of finding a spring fling or perhaps something more meaningful. It all depends on your intentions for companionship and the app you use. Even if you are not really into dating someone, you can find people who share your interests. Whether you are looking for a friendship or a serious relationship, the best dating apps can expand your circle of acquaintances.

Best Dating Apps?

The popularity of dating apps is increasing day by day.

In fact, these apps are offering innovative and new exciting features to make your journey more enjoyable and easygoing online. Let’s shed some light on the popular dating apps and see what people like about them.

Tinder

Tinder is a great dating app in the world of swipe and scroll dating apps. You just create a simple profile with a few photos and some introduction of yourself. You present yourself in this dating app and it shows singles in your area.

If you like someone, then swipe right. If both people swipe to the right, then you can message each other. This app also supports video calls so you don’t need to share personal details. If you feel unsafe on a date then you can use the panic button to wind up the relationship.

What users say:

It’s an ideal app for casual or long-term dating.

This app is easy to navigate, especially for beginners in the world of online dating.

Match

Match.com provides a serious dating experience available on both Android and iOS devices. You can create a profile just like Tinder and engage in online flirting with “Winks.”

This app has some advanced features such as the ability to check who visited your profile and liked your photos. However, this feature can only be unlocked with a premium subscription. By paying extra, you can have a coach who can select a real-life dating match for you.

All other basic features like voice and video snippets to your profile are also available. If you want to date a person who shares similar political views as you then you can set political views in your Match profile.

What users say:

This is the best option for serious daters who are marriage-minded.

You can access extensive information about the person you are interested in.

As it’s a paid app, members take it more seriously.

Bumble

In 2021, Apple recognized Bumble as one of the top iOS apps. Android users, don’t worry…Bumble works for you as well. You can easily line up meet-ups or make new friends. It’s based on the idea that women should message first as it was started by a female founder Whitney Wolfe in 2014.

You can go for its free plan or paid all depends on how serious you are. It also offers a “spotlight” plan (paid) putting you in the front line for 30 minutes. This way your potential partner will see you first. When a woman makes the first move, you need to connect within 24 hours otherwise the connection will disappear forever.

If you are just looking for friends then take advantage of Bumble’s BFF feature. Here you can find people who are not into dating. Even there is a separate section for the people interested in making business contacts.

What users say:

It’s a women-driven app so they already know how to navigate the terrain and control the narrative.

This app is best to connect with multiple people at once.

As it’s a location-based app, you can see who is near you when you are on a vacation or somewhere else.

Badoo

Badoo holds a firm position in the list of top dating apps with 370 million-plus users from 190+ countries.

This app focuses more on allowing actual verified users on the app and eliminating the scams from the app. Verification of a Badoo account is based on uploaded photos, social media accounts, and phone verification. This dating app has a free version but you can always upgrade to premium features to gain more visibility.

What users say:

Users have access to multiple communication channels, including video chat.

The verification step ensures that you are dating a real person.

eHarmony

eHarmony app is a long-time player in the world of online dating. This app uses an algorithmic system to find the best match for its members.

Once you start creating your profile, you get a “Relationship Questionnaire” which helps the app to create your personality profile. Then you get to see the matches according to your areas of compatibility and you can pick anyone who attracts you. With its premium version, you can expand the available features and can see who viewed your profile recently.

What users say:

Many members are serious daters.

An in-depth relationship questionnaire helps to find the exact match.

You can also check the success stories of eHarmony to build your interest.

Since we all vibe differently, downloading a dating app may seem like a big commitment and a little overwhelming sometimes.

We hope these dating apps will help you to find your significant other if you are really into dating. However, if you are just looking to make friends, you can also invite people that share similar interests.