12 Must-Haves Apps for Moms

Here are some of the top apps for moms. They have everything from groceries to finding kid-friendly venues to development tracking.

Hey! Vina – The App For Mom 2 Mom Connections

While many apps for moms help you keep track of your children’s memories or organize, Hey! VINA is here to help you connect and meet with other moms in your area. This app allows you to build connections wherever you are. It doesn’t matter if you want to connect with moms while traveling, you’re new to a location, or simply want to meet some new friends at home.

Cozi – The App for Organizing

The Cozi app, free for Android or iOS will help you organize. It allows you to share calendars. In addition, you can set reminders and create to-do lists that you can share with family members. Further, you can compose grocery lists and compile recipes.

With Cozi Today, you can see your to-dos and schedule at a glance. In addition, there’s a family journal where you can keep track of major events. In the same place, you can send updates to everyone in your group.

All of the functions are accessible to anyone with an electronic device. Cozi is likely to help you keep your household operating smoothly. This is true whether you’re at your computer or on your phone.

Playground Buddy – Finding Friends is Easy!

This App is a free iOS and Android app. Playground Buddy can help you identify nearby playgrounds whether you’re traveling or at home and you want to take your kids for some outside fun.

In addition, you may use the app to see street views of playgrounds and obtain directions. Furthermore, you can save your favorites and even distribute the information to those who don’t have the app. This is one of the best apps for moms. It has a database of over 200,000 playgrounds globally. Therefore, you’ll be able to discover one no matter where you are. Do you have a favorite playground that isn’t on the list? You may share it with others by adding it to the app!

Flipp – The App for Shopping and Saving: Win-win!

Flipp makes it simple to do your food shopping while also saving money. Simply input your zip code to have access to over 800 businesses’ digital coupons. These include Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Toys R Us. In addition, you can clip coupons, construct a shopping list, and even link your store loyalty cards with this app.

Little Peanut on the Go

Little Peanut on the Go was created by a parent who needed a better method to manage her on-the-go lifestyle. It helps moms keep order by allowing them to create to-do lists, packing lists, and share emergency contact information as well as schedules. In addition, it provides parents with simple ways to communicate with their children while they are away.

Trekaroo – The App to Find Kid-Friendly.

Whether you’re at home or on the road, use recommendations from other parents to find kid-friendly hotels, activities, and restaurants. You can sort by rating, age appropriateness, price, and distance. In addition, you can learn how to travel with children. Because of the app’s partnership with Booking.com, you can even book hotels directly from the app.

Baby Connect – The App to Track

Baby Connect is among the top baby tracking apps. In addition, it is one of the most popular apps for moms of infants. Use this app to keep track of the most recent diaper changes and feedings. This is especially helpful for parents who are sleep-deprived. Breastfeeding mothers can even note which side they breastfed on. Additionally, they can track when they last pumped.

You may also track your baby’s sleep, milestones, mood, and medical history with Baby Connect. At each well-visit, enter your child’s weight and height to see how it compares to national percentiles. Furthermore, the software can link across several devices. This makes it easier for all of your baby’s caretakers to keep track of what’s going on.

Breathe, Think, Do – The App to Help Children Stay Calm

Breathe, Think, Do shows a cute Sesame Street monster who teaches young children how to relax. After that, they focus on solving problems using proven techniques. In a playful and happy way, this interactive software teaches young children emotional words and breathing techniques.

Waze – The App for Traveling Better

Nothing is more frustrating than being stuck in bad traffic as your children scream from the backseat. Waze is a community-based navigation program that keeps you up to date about accidents, traffic congestion, and risks. You can also locate the cheapest gas station in the area. This will save you money over time.

Wonder Weeks – Keep up with Your Baby!

The Wonder Weeks app is a smaller version of the international best-selling book of the same name. With this app, you can keep yourself current with your baby’s developmental stages. You may construct a custom chart with the app. Additionally, you will receive updates when she makes jumps. Further, this app offers insights into how you can best help her.

Artkive – Preserving Childhood Art

With the Artkive app, you can save your child’s artwork. Therefore, you can avoid the shame of tossing much of it out. Simply take a picture of your child’s work and upload it to the app. After that, label it with his or her name, date, grade, and title. You can then easily access it in order to share it with friends or family. In addition, you can use it to have your child’s work produced as a gorgeous hardcover book.

Find My Friends – The App to Keep Track

You may use Find My Friends to track down friends or family who have shared their locations with you. However, it’s especially useful for keeping track of older children. It is especially useful to keep track of teenagers who are driving.