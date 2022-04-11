Fight Inflation: 5 Apps to Make Your Dollar Go Further

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we saw a big rise in gas prices. Even before this, the Consumer Price Index was at 6.8%, the largest year-over-year increase since 1982. While you may not be able to prevent inflation, you can take steps to mitigate its effects.

The global financial app business is expected to reach $2 billion by 2028, according to recent research. This indicates that more individuals are relying on apps to help them manage their money. Here are five apps that can help you fight inflation:

1. Fight Inflation With Swagbucks

This app reduces inflation by returning money to your wallet. Swagbucks rewards you with points, or “Swagbucks,” for completing certain actions. These include things like taking surveys, viewing videos and purchasing online.

You can redeem Swagbucks for gift cards at prominent merchants such as Walmart, Amazon, and Starbucks.

According to Swagbucks, users may expect to earn a few dollars per day on average for 15-20 minutes of usage. Casual Swagbucks users might earn as much as $25 to $100. These earnings can be paid in PayPal cash or gift cards each month. Cha-ching!

2. Fight Inflation With InboxDollars

Another tool that allows you to earn money is InboxDollars. This app is ideal for fighting inflation. Since its inception in the year 2000, InboxDollars has paid out more than $2 million to its members worldwide.

Members can earn money on this app through collaborations with well-known organizations like Harris Poll. The software, like Swagbucks, lets you earn points for doing things you’d regularly do online. You can earn money for viewing movies, taking surveys, playing games, reading emails, and surfing the web.

The main distinction is that InboxDollars is a real money-earning app. Swagbucks, on the other hand, requires that you convert your points into gift cards or vouchers.

3. Budget Better With Mint

Apart from revenue-generating applications, budgeting apps like Mint can help you better manage your expenses. In their round-up of the best budgeting apps for 2022, Investopedia called Mint the best free alternative.

Mint is a website and app that allows you to see all of your financial accounts in one place. This budgeting app is free and has a lot of tools to help you manage your money. Mint connects to over 16,000 institutions in the U.S., allowing you to track transactions regardless of where you bank.

You may use the app to create a budget and track your bills and spending. Mint can send you notifications when you’re about to go over budget or when your account balances are getting low. This allows you to intervene before it’s too late.

This app helps you fight inflation by allowing you to see where your money is going and make necessary adjustments.

4. Earn Cash Back With Ibotta

Inflation is defined as a rise in prices across the board. According to the most recent consumer price index, the cost of groceries has increased 7.4% in the last year. Ibotta is a rebate app that allows you to earn money back when shopping at popular retail and grocery stores.

This app is easy to use. Once you download the app, you can access a list of offers from your local stores. Simply add the deal to your account, make a purchase, then scan your receipt through the app.

Your earnings are automatically deposited in your Ibotta wallet. Once you reach $20, you may withdraw it via PayPal or your bank account.

There are two pieces of advice to anyone trying to get the most out of the app:

Before entering the supermarket, check the app for any applicable offers. Offers must be added to your list before you purchase them to receive cash back. If you’re not sure whether an item qualifies, use the app to scan it in the store. It will notify you whether or not that item qualifies for the offer.

5. Scan Your Savings With ShopSavvy

The final app in our arsenal of inflation-fighting tools is ShopSavvy. This app allows you to scan any product barcode and find the cheapest prices – both online and in-store!

ShopSavvy processes 50 million user queries per month, making it one of the most popular comparison apps ever. The app is available on iOS and Android smartphones. After installing, simply open it and scan the barcode of any product you wish to buy.

The app will then present you with a pricing comparison from a variety of online and offline businesses. ShopSavvy has a database of over 50 million items and agreements with over 40,000 stores. This makes it the ideal app for getting the best deal.

Final Thoughts

Inflation is a fact of life that we must all deal with. There are, nevertheless, measures to mitigate the effects of inflation.

We’ve listed five apps that can help you in saving money and managing your finances. Whether you want to keep track of your money or earn cash back on groceries, there’s an app for that. Simply find the one that works best for you.

Image Credit: Gustavo Fring; Pexels; Thank you!